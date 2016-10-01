to 2277: Royalty

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Crossword solution

to 2277: Royalty

crossword_solution

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

1 October 2016

9:00 AM

The theme word is KING and the pairs are 4/41, 14/1A, 19/27, 34/16 and 38/24.
 
First prize C.V. Clark, London WC1
Runners-up C.S.G. Elengorn, Enfield, Middlesex; Jacqui Sohn, Gorleston, Norfolk

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

growup

The American way of murder: investigating the deaths of children and teenagers in the USA

notes-on-459605990

The best – and worst – places for a V&A assignation

2409newfreeman-1

Decomposing women, preserved nipples & putrefaction: Flesh at York Art Gallery reviewed

heckler_24-09-16

Nicholas Serota will be remembered not as a modern Medici but as a new Disney

Cartoons

‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘I thought you put him in here!’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘What do you mean, we’re “typical middle-aged men in lycra”?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘Can’t you see I’m running a start-up from this table?’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘I’ll take it!’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘Before I talk to him, check him for migrants.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I must stop checking my messages in the middle of the night.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘I don’t know much about arse but I know what I like.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
‘The prisoner is complaining that the prison uniform makes him look fat.’
barbarians
bayeux
eating
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
‘We will kill all infidels except for David Cameron.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close