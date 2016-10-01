Trump or Clinton: who should you put your money on?

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money - Columnists

Trump or Clinton: who should you put your money on?

The US presidency is a hard call for pundits and punters alike

Freddy-Gray_240x294px
US-VOTE-DEBATE

1 October 2016

8:00 AM

1 October 2016

8:00 AM

He can’t win, can he? Really? The unthinkable idea of President Donald J. Trump is becoming a very real possibility. Still, nobody can quite believe it will happen — but the bookmakers are shortening their odds in a hurry. As we go to press, most major bookies have Trump at 6/4 or 13/8. You could have had 100/1 just over a year ago. By the time you read this, the Trump Train may have derailed spectacularly. He may have imploded in the first televised debate, in Long Island, New York. But it’s just as likely that Hillary Clinton will have come off worse. The dreaded Donald, who is capable of charm when he tries, could be favourite in the betting markets.

As things stands, however, Trump doesn’t represent much value at 6/4. Yes, Hillary’s campaign is, like her health, breaking down. Yes, Team Trump has become sharper and more disciplined since he hired Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon as his campaign managers in August. But he still faces huge obstacles in his path to the presidency.

His favourability rating (the percentage of the whole electorate that views him favourably) has improved, but is still worse than any major party nominee’s in history. He has caught up with or overtaken Clinton in polls in several key ‘battleground states’ — Ohio, Iowa, Florida — but even if he held those gains, according to the very latest surveys, he would still fall just short of victory.

Given that he polls so badly with racial minorities and women, Trump-desperately needs to win a huge percentage of white male voters — experts reckon about 70 per cent. Yet he is currently performing worse among whites than Mitt Romney did in 2012. Also, a majority of Catholics oppose Trump, and a majority of Catholics have voted for the winner of the popular vote in almost every presidential election since Franklin Roosevelt.

[Alt-Text]


What Trump does have is momentum —The Big Mo, as George H.W. Bush called it — and in any normal election year that should count for a lot in the last few weeks of the campaign. But 2016 is not a normal year. Since both candidates are so widely reviled, being in the ascendancy can quickly become a disadvantage. As Trump does-better, and the reality of his closeness to the White House dawns, voters will turn against him in droves — as they did against Hillary when her victory seemed to be becoming inevitable in July. Trump’s resurgence, while real, is media-generated: for all that most journalists despise him, they want a close race because that will drive more traffic, increase viewing figures and sell more newspapers.

So, this Speculator would suggest avoiding a Trump bet at anything shorter than 3/1. However, that’s not to say Hillary is a worth a punt either — at least not yet. As I write, most bookies are offering 4/7 on her, or slightly worse, which is not a good price. Like ‘The Donald’, she’s a terrible candidate: dishonest, unattractive and obnoxious. Some polls suggest that, as happened with Brexit, a huge number of disaffected and hitherto apathetic poor white citizens will become voters for the first time — and poor whites tend to be pro-Trump.

Moreover, the more people see of Hillary, the less they like her. The worst thing for her would be a continuing series of what New York Times columnist Ross Douthat called ‘gray swans’ — depressing but not world-changing bad-news stories that feed disillusionment with politics but don’t frighten the electorate into thinking now is the time for a safe pair of hands.

Trump’s hands, as everyone knows, are small and dangerous, and no electorate would trust him in a crisis. But the gray swans seem to be lining up behind him. There have been terror attacks, which, though awful, haven’t been horrible enough to turn America’s world upside down in the way 9/11 did. And then there’s Hillary’s health. The uncertainty around her physical and even mental capabilities — as well as her campaign’s dishonesty about the state of her health — is sapping voters’ confidence in her.

Since neither candidate stands out as worth betting on, the smart move might be to wager on a tight contest. On Betfair Exchange, for instance, you can bet with handicaps. This makes ‘Trump +49.5’, meaning you would still win if Trump lost by fewer than 50 electoral votes — quite a tempting punt at 4/6.

But it hasn’t tempted me. For what it’s worth, I have instead put a bet on Tim Kaine, Clinton’s vice-presidential candidate, to be the next president at 160-1, which I thought not a bad a price given that Hillary is a 68-year-old woman recovering from pneumonia. It’s a crazy, morbid bet, but the times they are a-crazy and morbid, too.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,
Show comments

RBS, property, spending and identity theft

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Headquarters As Profits Drops
28 September 2016 9:41

Royal Bank of Scotland is to pay $1.1 billion (£846 million) to settle US lawsuits over claims it sold toxic mortgage…

Property funds, equity release, debt and pensions

Money
27 September 2016 10:34

Standard Life Investments has become the latest financial institution to announce plans to reopen its suspended property fund after declaring…

Latest Money News

thermostat-central-heating-362017

It’s the season of mists, mellow fruitfulness…and turning the heating on

Apple's Latest iPhone Models Go On Sale Across U.S.

How to save £919 on the new iPhone 7

Image: Getty

In an endless sea of financial press releases, there’s always a gem

Saving

Current accounts are a salvation for savers

Economy

The Brexit bounce continues – ten forecasters up their predictions for 2016 growth

cover_spec-10-sept_post
21 September 2016 12:49

The Brexit bounce continues. HM Treasury has today released forecasts of the economists it follows, as it does every month.…

Mark Carney’s referendum ‘uncertainty spike’ exposed as bluster

26 August 2016 12:02

In the runup to the referendum, we heard repeated warnings that, whatever the outcome of the actual vote, the damage…

David Cameron’s progressive legacy, in six graphs

David Cameron Meets Supporters After A Successful Night At The Polls
13 July 2016 18:46

     

Set out your Brexit model, Foreign Secretary tells Tory leadership contenders

Conservative Party Autumn Conference 2015 - Day 1
26 June 2016 11:22

This morning, Philip Hammond has insisted that those running for the Tory leadership explicitly set out how they intend to…

Jonathan Hill’s resignation is an act of gross irresponsibility

hil
25 June 2016 16:04

The UK’s EU Commissioner, Jonathan Hill, has resigned today saying that he couldn’t carry on as ‘though nothing had happened.’ This strikes me…

A response to David Smith’s economic case for Remain

The Prime Minister And Chancellor Join Forces For The Remain Campaign
19 June 2016 13:09

When it comes to making economics understandable, no one does it better that David Smith of the Sunday Times*. Today,…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close