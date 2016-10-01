Warehouses the size of football pitches are the new property growth area

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

Please note: Previously subscribers used a 'WebID' to log into the website. Your subscriber number is not the same as the WebID. Please ensure you use the subscriber number when you link your subscription.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money - Columnists

Warehouses the size of football pitches are the new property growth area

As more and more retail sales go online, ‘big box’ distribution centres will create a canyon of steel alongside every motorway

Ross-Clark-240x294
Business area from the air

1 October 2016

8:00 AM

1 October 2016

8:00 AM

Some time ago my eye was caught by the story of a boy who had taken his father’s credit card and gone on an internet spending spree. It was easy to imagine what was going to come next: he had spent thousands of pounds buying characters for some-computer game, or a new racing bike, or a vast supply of Coca-Cola.

It turned out he hadn’t gone for any of those things. He had bought a health-centre in Florida. Perhaps he had worked out that with an ageing population of-retirees, the sunshine state was going to need more healthcare facilities. If he managed to avoid being thrown out of the family home-forever, he may actually have made his old man some money.

Presuming that now he is grown up he has his own credit card, I can guess what he’s busy buying: ‘big box’ distribution centres. As amateur property investors-continue to pile into posh new flats — defying George Osborne’s 3 per cent extra stamp duty levy — I wonder whether they are missing the next big growth story.

How many times have you heard people whingeing about the decline of the high street? The corollary to this is growth in demand for property assets which serve the new model of online retailing,-namely warehouses and distribution centres. According to commercial property agents JLL the demand for big boxes — those huge tin sheds you see alongside motorways — increased by 18 per cent in the first half of this year, with businesses taking an extra 10.2 million square feet of space.

[Alt-Text]


‘There’s a saying in retail that the M1 has become the new high street,’ says Joel Duncan of JLL. ‘Ten years ago commercial property investors weren’t much interested in logistics assets; they were more interested in the glamorous end of market, such as central London office blocks. But there’s been a huge change.’

As supply struggles to keep up with demand, rents in some areas have increased sharply: more than 12 per cent in Birmingham over the past couple of years. But big-box fans argue that the online retail market is not even close to saturation. In spite of strong growth since the false dawn of the dotcom bubble, only 14 per cent of UK retail sales in 2014 occurred online,-according to the ONS. In food retailing, it was just 4 per cent.

The upside is that the market for big boxes, unlike posh flats, hasn’t been artificially inflated by Asian investors buying blind at Hong Kong roadshows. It’s a sector that is largely the preserve of-institutional investors. For private investors, gaining exposure to big boxes is likely to involve buying shares in a real-estate investment trust (REIT) such as Segro or London-metric, in which I declare a small shareholding, or in funds run by M&G, Standard Life or Legal & General. Then there’s Tritax Big Box, an REIT floated two years ago and now ranked in the FTSE 250, which invests in nothing but distribution centres. Tritax, in which I also declare a small stake, is the proud owner of 31 big boxes, one of the latest an Amazon distribution centre at Peterborough, and produced a total return of 5.8 per cent in the first half of this year, while the average REIT slumped by 11.7 per cent.

There are, as always, risks. Distribution and warehousing, or ‘logistics’ as it likes to be called, is a fast-moving industry in which it’s easy to be wrong-footed. A-central-London flat can always be let: you would have to have a still-warm murder victim sprawled on the sofabed not to find a tenant for your Chelsea pied-a-terre. But if your big box doesn’t offer the dimensions or transport connections required by today’s online retailer, you may struggle.

What will you do with a football-pitch-sized shed if its tenant has decided to move two junctions down the motorway? Big boxes may be booming, but that didn’t stop 6 per cent of floorspace lying vacant in the first half of this year. And commercial-property is less kind to investors than-residential property when it’s empty: for warehouses, full business rates become payable after six months.

If you want prime national tenants, your shed is best sited in Big Box Land. This is a, well, box-shaped slab of England enclosed by the M4, the M5/M6, the M62 and the A1. In ‘Monopoly’ terms, the Mayfair of Big Box Land lies between Northampton,-Birmingham and Leicester, while its Park Lane is between Hemel Hempstead and Milton Keynes. Enjoy the scenic views along the M1 while you can, before it becomes one long canyon of corrugated steel. Big boxes don’t improve the landscape, but they might just boost your pension.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , ,
Show comments

RBS, property, spending and identity theft

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Headquarters As Profits Drops
28 September 2016 9:41

Royal Bank of Scotland is to pay $1.1 billion (£846 million) to settle US lawsuits over claims it sold toxic mortgage…

Property funds, equity release, debt and pensions

Money
27 September 2016 10:34

Standard Life Investments has become the latest financial institution to announce plans to reopen its suspended property fund after declaring…

Latest Money News

thermostat-central-heating-362017

It’s the season of mists, mellow fruitfulness…and turning the heating on

Apple's Latest iPhone Models Go On Sale Across U.S.

How to save £919 on the new iPhone 7

Image: Getty

In an endless sea of financial press releases, there’s always a gem

Saving

Current accounts are a salvation for savers

Economy

The Brexit bounce continues – ten forecasters up their predictions for 2016 growth

cover_spec-10-sept_post
21 September 2016 12:49

The Brexit bounce continues. HM Treasury has today released forecasts of the economists it follows, as it does every month.…

Mark Carney’s referendum ‘uncertainty spike’ exposed as bluster

26 August 2016 12:02

In the runup to the referendum, we heard repeated warnings that, whatever the outcome of the actual vote, the damage…

David Cameron’s progressive legacy, in six graphs

David Cameron Meets Supporters After A Successful Night At The Polls
13 July 2016 18:46

     

Set out your Brexit model, Foreign Secretary tells Tory leadership contenders

Conservative Party Autumn Conference 2015 - Day 1
26 June 2016 11:22

This morning, Philip Hammond has insisted that those running for the Tory leadership explicitly set out how they intend to…

Jonathan Hill’s resignation is an act of gross irresponsibility

hil
25 June 2016 16:04

The UK’s EU Commissioner, Jonathan Hill, has resigned today saying that he couldn’t carry on as ‘though nothing had happened.’ This strikes me…

A response to David Smith’s economic case for Remain

The Prime Minister And Chancellor Join Forces For The Remain Campaign
19 June 2016 13:09

When it comes to making economics understandable, no one does it better that David Smith of the Sunday Times*. Today,…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close