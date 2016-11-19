2287: Quarry

In eight clues, cryptic indications omit reference to parts of answers; these parts must be highlighted, to reveal a word that defines each of the unclued lights. Two unclued lights consist of two words each.



Across

1 Quiet exercises by expert (5)

9 Locusts, very large, after jelly and syrup (10)

11 Free to return without a souvenir (5)

14 Sound during festival identified (5)

15 Varied like marks in rug (5)

16 Going out east, slow, short of oxygen (6)

21 Pacific island with prison mostly in concrete (8)

22 Excluded, king and earl sulk (7, two words)

24 Bird’s utterance initially covered by music (4)

25 Weight left in reserve (4)

27 Resented Greek condemned without justice (7)

28 Worked out aim to contain constant poison (8)

33 Uncle in charge around a boat (6)

34 Knight tucked into cheese and pickle? (5)

35 Sole lecturer with department retired (5)

37 Hated bias about article (7)

38 Support very old villain (5)

40 Goddess to greet, dressed in silk (9)

41 Explain away grand defeat (5)



Down

2 Issue raised for example relating to me (6)

3 Cloudy regions (6)

4 Hood active in opposition (6)

5 Vocal artist in middle of solo (4)

6 Pasta in new bags (7)

7 Take one to wander round university city (5)

8 Make hygienic order about cuckoo (8)

10 Costly aid from assorted general practitioners (6,7)

13 Element in pony trek sadly lacking energy (7)

17 Intermittent appeal to stop lifting edge of sail (6)

18 Master in barge injured part of skull (6)

23 Salad plant in cereal so out of order (8)

26 Runner perhaps worried about hard obstruction (7)

29 Calm, therefore remaining without resistance (6)

30 Unprincipled monk climbing to grab gold (6)

31 Preserve tube in tent (6)

32 Inscribe part of Bible with hesitation (5)

36 Rising temperature, problem for new wine (4)



A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 1 December. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. (UK solvers can choose to receive the latest edition of the Chambers dictionary instead of cash — ring the word ‘dictionary’.) Entries to: Crossword 2287, The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London SW1H 9HP. Please note that the closing date for entries is earlier than usual.