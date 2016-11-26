2288: Housey-housey

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Crossword

2288: Housey-housey

crossword

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

The unclued lights (ignore two apostrophes and an umlaut) are of a kind, as verified in Brewer.
 

Across

1    Seating right up to date (5, two words)
6    Run off book in a moment, not English (7)
11    Learner chews roach sadly (10, hyphened)
15    Shortly irritate returning US politician (4)
16    Bill interprets old fears (7)
17    One or two stones from Orkney twirled in hat (7)
18    Menial Japanese character (3)
19    In tense state, less experienced, he spins out at length (10)
21    Holy book is first, in this (5)
27    Almost left (4)
28    As wood, stingy type takes chestnut (5)
30    Operation is free but lots pay (10)
35    Duke’s place in tax haven needing a certificate (7)
36    Wild animal, Aussie one columnist brought back (7)
39    Great strength of ship crossing river to hold course (10)
40    Note main stories — they are phoned in to paper (7)
41    Middle son comes in to dinner (5)
 

Down

1    Natural curiosity you may be credited with (14, two words)
2    Animates with alcohol for bargain opportunity (8, two words)
3    Submit to law limiting church power (6)
4    Bile: drinking a nice mixture is simple remedy (9)
5    Turn round yard is not principal purpose (5, hyphened)
6    Fool philosopher’s checkers (8)
8    Having once learned Irish verse, almost let up (5)
9    Run through, getting clobbered (14, hyphened)
14    Observe drivers captivated with initially playful otter (6, two words)
20    Sends suit to be repaired in unclean state (9)
22    I entered a Greek department in hopeless condition (6)
25    Tells of green inside dead tree stumps (8)
26    Almost outstanding taste, crossing the Channel in small boat (6)
29    Get in the way of dog receiving honour (6)
31    By oneself, imbibing litres just the same (6, two words)
34    As wolf, take lambs, but not all (5)
35    Artist, more primitive, is exchanging a couple of letters (5)
 
A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 8 December. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. (UK solvers can choose to receive the latest edition of the Chambers dictionary instead of cash — ring the word ‘dictionary’.) Entries to: Crossword 2288, The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London SW1H 9HP. Please note that the closing date for entries is earlier than usual.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

You might also like

The Joy of Chocolate

Prosecco/Franciacorta

Mount Gay Rum
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

Cartoons

snowman
‘Over there, please.’
‘Over there, please.’
‘Jack, who wanted to be known as Jill, and Jill, who wanted to be known as Jack, went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.’
‘Jack, who wanted to be known as Jill, and Jill, who wanted to be known as Jack, went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.’
‘We’ve come to see the changing of the wallpaper.’
‘We’ve come to see the changing of the wallpaper.’
‘Me? Oh, I’m in advertising.’
‘Me? Oh, I’m in advertising.’
cryogenic
book-burning
‘I’m sorry, kids, but we’ve entered a new world order where Mummy and Daddy are very miserable…’
‘I’m sorry, kids, but we’ve entered a new world order where Mummy and Daddy are very miserable…’
‘Woah! Spoiler alert.’
‘Woah! Spoiler alert.’
citizen
‘Purpose of visit?’
‘Purpose of visit?’
‘Farage deserves a peerage for challenging the establishment elite.’
‘Farage deserves a peerage for challenging the establishment elite.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close