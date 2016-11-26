2288: Housey-housey

The unclued lights (ignore two apostrophes and an umlaut) are of a kind, as verified in Brewer.



Across

1 Seating right up to date (5, two words)

6 Run off book in a moment, not English (7)

11 Learner chews roach sadly (10, hyphened)

15 Shortly irritate returning US politician (4)

16 Bill interprets old fears (7)

17 One or two stones from Orkney twirled in hat (7)

18 Menial Japanese character (3)

19 In tense state, less experienced, he spins out at length (10)

21 Holy book is first, in this (5)

27 Almost left (4)

28 As wood, stingy type takes chestnut (5)

30 Operation is free but lots pay (10)

35 Duke’s place in tax haven needing a certificate (7)

36 Wild animal, Aussie one columnist brought back (7)

39 Great strength of ship crossing river to hold course (10)

40 Note main stories — they are phoned in to paper (7)

41 Middle son comes in to dinner (5)



Down

1 Natural curiosity you may be credited with (14, two words)

2 Animates with alcohol for bargain opportunity (8, two words)

3 Submit to law limiting church power (6)

4 Bile: drinking a nice mixture is simple remedy (9)

5 Turn round yard is not principal purpose (5, hyphened)

6 Fool philosopher’s checkers (8)

8 Having once learned Irish verse, almost let up (5)

9 Run through, getting clobbered (14, hyphened)

14 Observe drivers captivated with initially playful otter (6, two words)

20 Sends suit to be repaired in unclean state (9)

22 I entered a Greek department in hopeless condition (6)

25 Tells of green inside dead tree stumps (8)

26 Almost outstanding taste, crossing the Channel in small boat (6)

29 Get in the way of dog receiving honour (6)

31 By oneself, imbibing litres just the same (6, two words)

34 As wolf, take lambs, but not all (5)

35 Artist, more primitive, is exchanging a couple of letters (5)



A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 8 December. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. (UK solvers can choose to receive the latest edition of the Chambers dictionary instead of cash — ring the word ‘dictionary’.) Entries to: Crossword 2288, The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London SW1H 9HP. Please note that the closing date for entries is earlier than usual.