Books and Arts opener

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.
Books Podcast
Culture House Daily
Books podcast: The Detection Club
21 November 2016 11:58
Insulting people who think differently from you isn’t the way to engage people
20 November 2016 13:26
Leonard Cohen – not Bob Dylan – should have won the Nobel prize
20 November 2016 8:30
Spectator competition winners: a resignation letter from God
19 November 2016 9:45
A love letter to the lyrics of Levi Stubbs’ Tears by Billy Bragg
17 November 2016 13:05