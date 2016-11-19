Chigorin revived

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Chess

Chigorin revived

chess_1911

19 November 2016

9:00 AM

19 November 2016

9:00 AM

The early games of the World Championship in New York between Magnus Carlsen and Sergei Karjakin did little to contribute to the gaiety of nations. In the first two games both contestants seemed more anxious to display their ability to avoid loss than to strive heroically for a win. If the two were ‘willing to wound, but yet afraid to strike’, their willingness was of a most muted variety.
 
Fortunately, there was no lack of entertainment from the parallel Champions Showdown in St Louis, which pits Veselin Topalov, Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana and Viswanathan Anand against each other in multifarious formats. Meanwhile, the European Club Cup, from which this week’s extraordinary game is taken, also showed a plethora of exciting clashes.
 
Aronian-Rapport: European Club Cup, Novi Sad 2016; Chigorin Defence
 
1 d4 d5 2 c4 Nc6 3 Nc3 I first encountered this move when the Dutch grandmaster Donner played it against me in the annual Anglo-Dutch match at London 1971. At that time I tried to continue in true Chigorin fashion with 3 … dxc4 4 Nf3 (4 d5 Ne5 5 Bf4 and now 5 … Ng6 was satisfactory for Black in Gligoric-Smyslov, Amsterdam 1971) 4 … Bg4 5 d5 Bxf3 6 exf3 Ne5. Sadly after 7 Bf4 Black is almost lost since 7 … Ng6 fails to 8 Bxc4 with the deadly threat of Bb5+. 3 … Nf6 4 cxd5 Nxd5 5 Nf3 e5 This gambit revives Black’s chances in the Chigorin. 6 dxe5 Bb4 7 Bd2 Nxc3 8 bxc3 Ba5 9 e3 0-0 10 Qa4 Bb6 11 Qf4 Qe7 12 h4 New, but eccentric. Natural and good is 12 Bc4. 12 … f6 13 exf6 Rxf6 14 Qc4+ Kh8 15 Bd3 Bf5 16 Bxf5 Rxf5 (see diagram 1) Largely because of White’s irrelevant 12 h4 Black enjoys sufficient compensation for his sacrificed pawn. 17 Ng5 An overoptimistic thrust. White should simply play 17 0-0. After White’s mistaken sortie with his knight Black succeeds in concentrating his forces against the white king. 17 … Ne5 18 Qe4 Qd7 19 0-0 Re8 20 Qc2 h6 21 Ne4 Rh5 22 Ng3 Rxh4 23 Rad1 Rf8 24 Bc1 Qg4 25 Rd5 Qg5 26 Qe2 c6 27 Rd4 (see diagram 2) A clever idea which meets with an even more astounding riposte. If now 27 … Bxd4 28 exd4 when Black must lose material. However, White is in for a shock. 27 … Rh1+ If now 28 Nxh1 Nf3+ wins the queen, so White’s hand is forced. 28 Kxh1 Bxd4 29 f3 Or 29 exd4 Qh4+ 30 Kg1 Ng4 31 Re1 Qh2+ 32 Kf1 Qxg3 33 Be3 Rf6 when White has virtually run out of sensible moves. 29 … Bb6 30 Ne4 Qh5+ 31 Kg1 Bc7 32 Kf2 Qh2 33 Ke1 Rd8 34 Bd2 Nd3+ 35 Kd1 Qe5 With White’s king in the firing line, resistance is futile. 36 g4 Qb5 37 Qg2 Nb2+ 38 Kc2 Nc4 39 Bc1 Rd5 40 g5 Na5 41 Bd2 Qd3+ White resigns

Want to understand what just happened? The Spectator is your Trump card. Take advantage of our special offer – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

engineer-405723

How to solve the engineering skills crisis
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

notesonhorse

Put away your silly hat, and discover the joys of jump racing

3

What Thucydides would have thought of Donald Trump

Man sitting under The Milky Way Galaxy

The latest first novels make for gruesome reading

skyes

The squiggle on the map that shaped the modern world

Cartoons

‘Your father’s feeling emboldened.’
‘Your father’s feeling emboldened.’
‘Is it gender neutral?’
‘Is it gender neutral?’
cat
‘Are you one of those shy Trump supporters?’
‘Are you one of those shy Trump supporters?’
‘Like him or loathe him, he’s promised to make Germany great again — I say we give him a chance and see what happens.’
‘Like him or loathe him, he’s promised to make Germany great again — I say we give him a chance and see what happens.’
‘I predict a long journey… looking for a new job.’
‘I predict a long journey… looking for a new job.’
driver
‘She wants to be an MP so she can be on Strictly Come Dancing.’
‘She wants to be an MP so she can be on Strictly Come Dancing.’
passport
‘You can’t sell those. They might encourage smokers to eat sugar.’
‘You can’t sell those. They might encourage smokers to eat sugar.’
‘We might have to consider locking people up.’
‘We might have to consider locking people up.’
seaworld2
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close