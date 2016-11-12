Donald Trump won't be as bad as you think

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Politics

Donald Trump won't be as bad as you think

The man who has won the presidency is a long way from being the dangerous monster his opponents have portrayed

Douglas_Murray
(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

12 November 2016

9:00 AM

12 November 2016

9:00 AM

For 18 months, Donald Trump was amazingly useful to British politicians. Whatever their party, he provided them with the most magnificent means with which to polish their liberal credentials. In January, when the British Parliament spent three hours debating a public petition to ban Trump from entering the country, we learned from Labour’s Rupa Huq that he was ‘racist, homophobic, misogynist’, from the Conservative Marcus Fysh that he was ‘the orange prince of American self-publicity’ and from the SNP’s Gavin Newlands that he was not only ‘racist, sexist and bigoted’, but ‘an idiot’.

So perhaps now that the giggling has subsided, we can get down to a more realistic assessment of the man and his views. Some unsavoury personal moments aside, the accusation that Trump was a misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic racist simply constituted the liberal press’s best effort at holing his campaign below the waterline. In reality, Trump is a man who holds liberal New York opinions and would be unable to set about ‘rolling back’ liberal rights even if he wanted to.

The other accusations against him have been equally cynical. For months there has been a hysterical insistence, by everyone from Democrat peaceniks to Cold War nostalgists, that a Trump presidency would fundamentally undermine and even end Nato — the centrepiece of the UK’s defence capability. The basis for this claim lies solely in Trump’s complaint during his campaign that America should not be bailing out its Nato allies if they are not willing to pay a fair share for their own defence. Though it was expressed more forcefully than is usually the case, there was nothing so surprising about this. For decades, US presidents have implored their European partners to fulfil the minimal 2 per cent spending requirements that membership of Nato should require. There is nothing immoral or unstrategic about asking European powers to demonstrate a commitment to their own security. Rather than ‘weakening’ Nato, such a stance is likely to underpin and strengthen it.

[Alt-Text]


Then there are the fears about American trade protectionism. But these would have pertained whoever won the White House. Pulled to the left by the Bernie Sanders insurgency within her own party, President Hillary Clinton would have been at least as protectionist as Trump will prove to be. The European-American trade deal, TTIP, was floundering long before this week, with experts on both sides of the Atlantic considering the differences irreconcilable. When it comes to trade, Britain is — in reality — in the best possible position with President Trump. Had our elected politicians not been so undiplomatic in recent months, this country might have been in a better position still. Everything Trump has ever said suggests that he is exceptionally well disposed towards the country where his mother was born. In recent times such an attitude could not be taken for granted. Lest we forget, Barack Obama — the most acclaimed ‘liberal’ president of modern times — thought so little of US-UK relations that he ignored all present and historic bonds of affection and threatened to send us ‘to the back of the queue’ if we disagreed with his stance on the EU. By contrast, Trump has repeatedly insisted that post-Brexit Britain will be at the front of the queue in trade deals with the US. Under him the special relationship that was allowed to flounder under Obama could flourish once again.

‘What about the nativism and the racism?’ people will ask. But putting aside the occasional rhetorical ugliness, all this seems to refer to is Trump’s desire that America erect meaningful borders after a generation of Republican and Democratic incumbents made them semi-permeable at best. Throughout this campaign, there was no greater demonstration of the disconnect between the liberal elite and the public at large than the insistence that someone who had ‘insulted’ minorities could not make it to the White House in a ‘changing’ America. Strengthening and even building borders is not ‘racism’ or ‘nativism’. It is what normal, successful states have done throughout history, and what states across Europe — after a few years of dangerous utopian fantasy — are now doing again.

Then there is the nuclear question. Isn’t Donald Trump going to start a third world war? So far as anyone can tell, his foreign policy instincts are far less provocative than a second President Clinton’s would have been. He certainly seems to favour bold and decisive action against terrorist groups such as Isis, but he is significantly less likely to start a conflagration than his Democratic opponent.

The subject of Russia and Putin was also used throughout this election as a shorthand way to malign the Trump campaign. But this was not based on anything more than a couple of complimentary phrases about President Putin. And though the commentariat likes to use Putin (like ‘progressive’ rights) as a way to demonstrate a candidate’s unfitness for office, there is nothing very clever about a stance of unbridled hostility, aggression and antagonism towards Moscow. In recent months there has been a dramatic warming of hostilities in the virtual war against Russia. If a Trump presidency can lower the temperature of such exchanges, then it should be welcomed rather than lamented.

In a last-minute pre-election plea, the talkshow host Bill Maher insisted that Trump was different. That although Maher and other leftists had claimed that Mitt Romney and John McCain were sexist, homophobic racists as well, they had in fact been lying. Maher admitted that he and other leftists ‘cried wolf’ with them, whereas Trump really was all of these things, and also a fascist to boot. And the thing about fascists, Maher insisted, is that once they get power they don’t give it up. One hates to remind people of this, but they said the same thing about George W. Bush. In 2008 there was no executive order for Bush to remain in office in perpetuity. That too dissolved into the tide of American hyperbole. As will the excesses of Trump and his critics.

Want to understand what just happened? The Spectator is your Trump card. Take advantage of our special offer – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, ,

You might also like

Upcoming: Festive Wine Club lunch II

Blind tasting

The Spectator Wine School: New World wines
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

notesonhorse

Put away your silly hat, and discover the joys of jump racing

3

What Thucydides would have thought of Donald Trump

Man sitting under The Milky Way Galaxy

The latest first novels make for gruesome reading

skyes

The squiggle on the map that shaped the modern world

Cartoons

‘Your father’s feeling emboldened.’
‘Your father’s feeling emboldened.’
‘Is it gender neutral?’
‘Is it gender neutral?’
cat
‘Are you one of those shy Trump supporters?’
‘Are you one of those shy Trump supporters?’
‘Like him or loathe him, he’s promised to make Germany great again — I say we give him a chance and see what happens.’
‘Like him or loathe him, he’s promised to make Germany great again — I say we give him a chance and see what happens.’
‘I predict a long journey… looking for a new job.’
‘I predict a long journey… looking for a new job.’
driver
‘She wants to be an MP so she can be on Strictly Come Dancing.’
‘She wants to be an MP so she can be on Strictly Come Dancing.’
passport
‘You can’t sell those. They might encourage smokers to eat sugar.’
‘You can’t sell those. They might encourage smokers to eat sugar.’
‘We might have to consider locking people up.’
‘We might have to consider locking people up.’
seaworld2
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close