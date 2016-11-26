Help! I misused an Old Guards tie... in an interview for the regiment!

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Dear Mary

Help! I misused an Old Guards tie... in an interview for the regiment!

Dear Mary also has advice on suitable suitors and the signing of visitors’ books

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

Last week I went for an interview with the Irish Guards. My father and his father were both in this regiment. I put on my smartest suit and grabbed a tie from my dad’s dressing room. The interview went well but when I got home my father was absolutely horrified, exclaiming that I was wearing an ‘Old Guards’ tie, something sacred and reserved only for those who have served. I had had no idea that was what it was and, while the recruiting officer did not mention it, I can only imagine his dismay that I was wearing one. Should I email him to apologise? Or would it make things worse?
— Name and address withheld

A. There is never any harm in follow-up emails after interviews and, since the recruiting officer will certainly have noticed the tie, it will be good for you to flag up your delayed realisation of your error and to apologise. By pre-empting a possible no, you will improve your chances of a yes.

[Alt-Text]


Q. How can I find out if a young man who seems suitable for my daughter is single? The two overlapped briefly when his team visited my house as part of an ongoing project and I saw a spark there. Although he will come again, my daughter no longer lives at home. Before I arrange for her to visit while he is here, I need to know whether or not he is single. I can’t ask other members of the team as any sort of pressure could kill it. Nor would I dream of revealing my plan to my daughter.
— Name and address withheld

A. Next time the team comes, chatter pleasantly to all. Once alone with the favourite, produce a luxury good of the sort that only a woman would want — such as a pair of Wolford tights — saying casually: ‘I offered these to my daughter but she turned them down. Do you have a girlfriend you would like to give them to?’

Q. To celebrate our husbands’ 60th birthdays, my sister and I rented a comfortable mini-castle in Scotland for a long weekend and asked six other couples. As we were about to leave, the owner said we must ‘sign the book’. This was a visitors’ book where guests had written effusively about everything. I’m sorry to sound mean-minded, Mary, but we felt we were being overcharged and I couldn’t bring myself to use the words ‘thank you’. What would you have done?
— A.P., Wells, Somerset

 A. There was no need to ape the effusions of your predecessors. Instead you could have signed names only. If challenged to be more expressive, you could have explained that you had been strictly taught by your parents never to sign more than your name. (This is genuinely the case with uber-grandees.) The contrasting ‘silence’ of your combined entries in the book would have spoken louder than words.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

The Joy of Chocolate

Mount Gay Rum
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

Cartoons

snowman
‘Over there, please.’
‘Over there, please.’
‘Jack, who wanted to be known as Jill, and Jill, who wanted to be known as Jack, went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.’
‘Jack, who wanted to be known as Jill, and Jill, who wanted to be known as Jack, went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.’
‘We’ve come to see the changing of the wallpaper.’
‘We’ve come to see the changing of the wallpaper.’
‘Me? Oh, I’m in advertising.’
‘Me? Oh, I’m in advertising.’
cryogenic
book-burning
‘I’m sorry, kids, but we’ve entered a new world order where Mummy and Daddy are very miserable…’
‘I’m sorry, kids, but we’ve entered a new world order where Mummy and Daddy are very miserable…’
‘Woah! Spoiler alert.’
‘Woah! Spoiler alert.’
citizen
‘Purpose of visit?’
‘Purpose of visit?’
‘Farage deserves a peerage for challenging the establishment elite.’
‘Farage deserves a peerage for challenging the establishment elite.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close