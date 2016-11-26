Is it curtains for BBC drama?

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Arts feature

Is it curtains for BBC drama?

Power is ebbing from the once-mighty BBC drama department to the likes of Netflix. But Is it terminal?  Neil Armstrong has the inside story

Drama queen: Claire Foy as Elizabeth and Matt Smith as Prince Philip in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’
Drama queen: Claire Foy as Elizabeth and Matt Smith as Prince Philip in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

St James’s Palace. 1953. A dynamic Duke of Edinburgh is relishing a ding-dong with the antediluvian fossils of the Coronation Committee. He wants to embrace modernity by allowing the BBC to televise the ceremony. The ‘grey old men’ want to continue doing things in exactly the same way that they have been done since 1066. Modernity prevails and the coronation is the biggest television spectacular there has been.

This episode, splendidly recreated with a little artistic licence in The Crown, Netflix’s epic about the Queen, was a tipping point in terms of the public’s acceptance of the medium of television. Many viewers acquired their first sets for the sole purpose of watching the coronation.

Now, in the television world, the wind of change is rising again. We might come to regard The Crown itself as another tipping point: marking the watershed moment when power began to ebb from the once-mighty BBC drama department to young pretenders such as Netflix and Amazon.

According to industry gossip, writer Peter Morgan penned a couple of episodes on spec and took them to the BBC. The corporation loved it but simply couldn’t afford to make it. Netflix stepped in and ordered two seasons for a reported £100 million. The Beeb’s entire annual drama budget is estimated to be around £220 million.

Reviewing The Crown in The Spectator two weeks ago, James Delingpole suggested that readers should ‘subscribe to Netflix asap …and give up on terrestrial TV altogether’ — and ever-growing numbers are doing just that.

More than a quarter of the adult population of Britain now subscribe to video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. And almost half of those subscribers — some six million people — say they now rarely watch normal TV any more.

And why would they, when the streaming services have the likes of Stranger Things, The Night Of and Westworld, as well as old favourites such as Veep, Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead.

Of course, the corporation has had its successes. War and Peace and The Night Manager were big hits this year. But BBC director-general Lord Hall has admitted: ‘We can’t win against a Netflix or an Amazon because their budgets are just so much bigger.’

[Alt-Text]


And, talking to the people who write, direct and produce British TV drama, there is a definite sense that the tectonic plates are shifting. One source initially declined to talk to The Spectator, but later changed his mind after learning that the title for a new BBC show was to be decided not by the filmmakers but by the scheduling department.

‘We are now in a world where schedulers decide a show’s title, irrespective of the wishes of the show’s creators, thereby running the risk of killing the show by giving it a nonsensical title that has nothing to do with what the writer intended,’ the source writes.

‘This. Would. Never. Happen. On. A. US. Cable. Or. Streaming. Network.’

He thinks there’s no way the BBC can compete with Netflix et al. They just don’t have the ability to attract talent.

‘Anyone who can get a green light from streaming or cable networks will go there,’ he says. The creative control is greater — the US showrunning culture demands this — and the personal pay cheques are ‘FAR bigger’.

Creatively, the BBC could still hold its own. ‘Money doesn’t make the writing or ideas better, only the realisation.’ But ‘the UK industry is a shambles’, he says, condemning the way in which ‘the UK system micromanages writers. A committee of commissioners, channel controllers, producers, execs and script editors all collude to try to tell a writer what to write and how to write it, destroying writers’ authorship.

‘It’s almost as if there’s a fear that if the show creators realise their power, and try to exercise it, a lot of people will be out of a job, so they’d better keep the fuckers down before they get any big ideas.’

Another source, who has scripted several very successful series for the BBC, describes the new landscape: ‘Until relatively recently, when you had an idea you’d go to the BBC. If they didn’t like it, you’d go to ITV. If they didn’t like it, you’d go to Channel 4 and if they didn’t like it, you were buggered.

‘Now the marketplace is completely different. If you have a certain sort of idea, you go straight to Netflix or Amazon. Think of Stranger Things — wonderful show, big Netflix hit. No way the BBC would have done that.

‘The typical BBC1 audience is in its fifties so the BBC’s instinct is always to play safe — let’s just do the same sort of thing that worked last time.’

‘As for the really high-end stuff like The Crown, unless [the BBC] do co-productions, which means they lose editorial clout and they hate that, they’re just going to have to put up with Netflix or Amazon doing those.’

A recurring theme was Netflix et al’s ‘hands off’ approach to drama production — simply stumping up the cash and then disappearing to await delivery of the film — compared with the BBC’s perceived insistence on ‘interfering’.

Also, there was a feeling that the streaming services have a greater appreciation of creative talent, echoing what Jeremy Clarkson recently said: ‘When you send Amazon a film, their television people in Los Angeles, they ring up and squeak with joy. What you never get at the BBC is that — ever.’

It wasn’t, however, all doom and gloom. One source (no one wanted to talk on the record) said: ‘Anyone predicting the demise of BBC drama is being premature. Not everything has to be expensive. It’s all about the story and not all stories need clippy-cloppy horses.’

This is a valid point. The BBC’s best offering this year was Fleabag, a six-part tragicomedy set in contemporary London that managed to be both hilarious and heartbreaking. Amazon picked it up and promoted it in the US, where viewers loved it and heavyweight critics proclaimed it a work of genius, yet the entire series was probably made for less than it cost to feed the cast of The Crown for a day.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

The Joy of Chocolate

Mount Gay Rum
Show comments

Culture House Daily

Sam Leith

Books podcast: The Detection Club

21 November 2016 11:58
Sam Leith
Melanie McDonagh

Insulting people who think differently from you isn’t the way to engage people

20 November 2016 13:26
Melanie_McDonagh
Martin Vander Weyer

Leonard Cohen – not Bob Dylan – should have won the Nobel prize

20 November 2016 8:30
Martin_Vander_Weyer
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a resignation letter from God

19 November 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Phil Adams

A love letter to the lyrics of Levi Stubbs’ Tears by Billy Bragg

17 November 2016 13:05
Phil Adams
Andrew Roberts

The National Portrait Gallery has never had a proper Wellington. Now it has the chance

14 November 2016 13:38
Andrew Roberts

RSS Latest from Apollo – The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close