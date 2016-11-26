X

Brewin Dolphin Advertisement Feature

Mind the generation gap

Households in the UK are facing a savings time bomb as younger generations struggle to put money aside for retirement. Wealth management firm Brewin Dolphin urges the older generation to consider passing on wealth to their children and grandchildren during their lifetime to prevent a future financial crisis.

bd_logo
istock_22185481_xlarge

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

 Rising living costs, low interest rates and the battle to get on the housing ladder are putting enormous financial strain on generations younger than 50. Many are struggling to put enough money aside for retirement – not because they don’t want to, but simply because they don’t have enough spare cash to save.

This is storing up huge problems for the future. Liz Alley, Divisional Director of Financial Planning at Brewin Dolphin, says: ‘The harsh reality is that the outgoing ‘Baby Boomer’ generation — who are already retired or retiring soon — will be the last to enjoy a comfortable retirement unless urgent action is taken now.’

Disaster can still be averted, but it requires new ways of thinking about how we pass on wealth to future generations – and careful planning as a family.

The extent of the UK’s pension and savings crisis is revealed in shocking detail in the newly published Brewin Dolphin Family Wealth Report, produced with the think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Over a quarter of the population are saving nothing at all, according to the survey of 11,000 people nationwide. UK households now save an average of only 6p out of every pound of disposable income, against 15p in 1992.

Given the high cost of school and university fees and rising levels of debt, even ‘well-off’ families can feel their finances are out of their control. Nationally, 21 per cent of respondents with incomes above £150,000 save less than 1 per cent of their net income, while 14 per cent of households with income of £100,000 to £150,000 save virtually nothing.

The gulf between retirement expectations and reality is stark. On average, Britain’s 18-44 year olds think that an income of £30,000 per year would be sufficient to afford them a comfortable lifestyle in retirement. They would need a pension pot of £725,000 to buy an annuity at prevailing rates to provide that income1. However, the average expected size of this age group’s pension pot is just £175,000, a shortfall of £550,000.

To secure the desired £30,000 a year of income in retirement, an 18-year old would need to contribute £437 a month to a pension, a 30-year old £793 per month and a 44-year old £1,840 a month2. That level of saving isn’t realistic for many, though not, as some suggest, because the younger generation have a ‘live-for-today’ attitude. Younger generations want to save more for retirement and a good pension income is one of their most important financial goals – they simply don’t feel they have enough money to do so.

[Alt-Text]


A potential solution could lie with the older generation who hold more wealth than younger people, both in cash terms and in their homes. UK pensioners’ incomes are typically rising faster than that of the working population due to generous final salary pensions and the ‘triple lock’ on state pensions. The over-65s in the UK are also sitting on an estimated housing wealth of £1.3 trillion3.

Older people are generally very willing to leave their wealth when they die to their offspring. However, a more effective way of improving the financial position of their children and grandchildren could be to pass on wealth during their lifetime.

Alley says: ‘Our findings show that whilst we may be a challenged nation when it comes to savings, we are also a generous one when it comes to passing on wealth. However, often this wealth is being transferred in an inefficient way.

‘A huge difference could be made by making regular contributions to a grandchild now via a Junior ISA or pension.’

Grandparents can make pension contributions of up to £2,880 a year on a grandchild’s behalf. They are also able to invest up to £4,080 a year, or £340 per month, into a Junior ISA for a child under the age of 18. Save this amount each year into a Junior ISA from birth and it would be worth £73,440 at the recipient’s 18th birthday, even without any investment growth.

Lifetime gifts can also save inheritance tax (IHT). If a gift is regular, comes out of income and does not affect your standard
of living, any amount of money can be given away and ignored
for IHT.

“The potential long-term investment growth, the effect of compounding and the inheritance tax savings from this approach means that one ‘silver pound’ gifted and invested today, could be worth three times as much to grandchildren later on,” says Alley.

As one of the UK’s leading wealth managers, Brewin Dolphin can help work out your potential financial needs in retirement and if you are in a position to be making financial gifts. Our experts will build a tailor-made plan that can give you clarity about your current financial situation and the confidence to help your family now.

For further advice on planning for your own and your family’s future, or to download the Brewin Dolphin Family Wealth Report, visit brewin.co.uk.

1 Model calculation based on an inflation-linked annuity for a healthy single at age 65, non-smoker, without dependents or a guarantee period, not taking out a tax-free sum.

2This assumes a 4% return after charges
The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested.

3 Total estimated using average values of homes and average adult household size from Understanding Society Wave 5 (2013/14), which was restricted to homeowners and excluded the top and bottom 1% of values; weighted and adjusted for sampling design (clustering & stratification); and, applied to population estimates and projections from the Office for National Statistics.

No investment is suitable in all cases and if you have any doubts as to an investment’s suitability then you should contact us.

Please note that this document was prepared as a general guide only and does not constitute tax or legal advice. While we believe it to be correct at the time of writing, Brewin Dolphin is not a tax adviser and tax law is subject to frequent change. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances; therefore you should not rely
on this information without seeking professional advice from a qualified tax adviser.

Broadband, Brexit, credit cards and spending

Apple Hosts Event At Company's Town Hall
22 November 2016 10:22

Philip Hammond will provide more than £1 billion to improve broadband speeds for up 2 million homes and businesses as…

Corporation tax, Facebook and Italian banks

21 November 2016 12:47

Corporation Tax The Prime Minister will today pledge to match the lowest corporation tax rates within the G20 — even…

Latest Money News

Property Prices Continue To Increase

Don’t be too quick to applaud the Chancellor’s ban on letting fees

mum

Decent broadband now a ‘must-have’ for house buyers

Isolated plant growth through a stack of money

Ethical investing is reforming capitalism’s vices

inheritance tax and money

How to minimise the impact of inheritance tax

Economy

Philip Hammond delivers a politically placid autumn statement

23 November 2016 15:11

Philip Hammond started his autumn statement to the House of Commons by saying his style would be rather different to…

What does Philip Hammond have planned for the autumn statement?

Second Day Of The Annual Conservative Party Conference
29 October 2016 10:05

The City and Westminster are waiting to see what Philip Hammond does in the autumn statement next month. I write…

GDP data shows strong growth in UK economy after Brexit vote. Who’d have thunk it?

27 October 2016 10:43

After the Brexit vote, the Financial Times summed up the general mood in the City by running a weekly doomometer,…

Social investment is changing our economy

British pound notes are pictured in Lond
24 October 2016 11:59

Social investment is starting to transform the way that parts of our economy work. Social investments include loans and shares…

Brexit relief as government insiders expect Nissan to announce it is building its new car in Sunderland

Nissan's Car Manufacturing Plant In Sunderland
22 October 2016 11:35

Government insiders expect Nissan to announce that it is building the new Qashqai in Sunderland in the next week or…

Philip Hammond’s ‘sombre’ speech acknowledges the impact of Brexit on businesses

hammond
3 October 2016 16:07

Philip Hammond’s speech has had a mixed reaction from his MP colleagues, it is fair to say. A number have…

