Mind the generation gap

Rising living costs, low interest rates and the battle to get on the housing ladder are putting enormous financial strain on generations younger than 50. Many are struggling to put enough money aside for retirement – not because they don’t want to, but simply because they don’t have enough spare cash to save.

This is storing up huge problems for the future. Liz Alley, Divisional Director of Financial Planning at Brewin Dolphin, says: ‘The harsh reality is that the outgoing ‘Baby Boomer’ generation — who are already retired or retiring soon — will be the last to enjoy a comfortable retirement unless urgent action is taken now.’

Disaster can still be averted, but it requires new ways of thinking about how we pass on wealth to future generations – and careful planning as a family.

The extent of the UK’s pension and savings crisis is revealed in shocking detail in the newly published Brewin Dolphin Family Wealth Report, produced with the think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research.

Over a quarter of the population are saving nothing at all, according to the survey of 11,000 people nationwide. UK households now save an average of only 6p out of every pound of disposable income, against 15p in 1992.

Given the high cost of school and university fees and rising levels of debt, even ‘well-off’ families can feel their finances are out of their control. Nationally, 21 per cent of respondents with incomes above £150,000 save less than 1 per cent of their net income, while 14 per cent of households with income of £100,000 to £150,000 save virtually nothing.

The gulf between retirement expectations and reality is stark. On average, Britain’s 18-44 year olds think that an income of £30,000 per year would be sufficient to afford them a comfortable lifestyle in retirement. They would need a pension pot of £725,000 to buy an annuity at prevailing rates to provide that income1. However, the average expected size of this age group’s pension pot is just £175,000, a shortfall of £550,000.

To secure the desired £30,000 a year of income in retirement, an 18-year old would need to contribute £437 a month to a pension, a 30-year old £793 per month and a 44-year old £1,840 a month2. That level of saving isn’t realistic for many, though not, as some suggest, because the younger generation have a ‘live-for-today’ attitude. Younger generations want to save more for retirement and a good pension income is one of their most important financial goals – they simply don’t feel they have enough money to do so.

A potential solution could lie with the older generation who hold more wealth than younger people, both in cash terms and in their homes. UK pensioners’ incomes are typically rising faster than that of the working population due to generous final salary pensions and the ‘triple lock’ on state pensions. The over-65s in the UK are also sitting on an estimated housing wealth of £1.3 trillion3.

Older people are generally very willing to leave their wealth when they die to their offspring. However, a more effective way of improving the financial position of their children and grandchildren could be to pass on wealth during their lifetime.

Alley says: ‘Our findings show that whilst we may be a challenged nation when it comes to savings, we are also a generous one when it comes to passing on wealth. However, often this wealth is being transferred in an inefficient way.

‘A huge difference could be made by making regular contributions to a grandchild now via a Junior ISA or pension.’

Grandparents can make pension contributions of up to £2,880 a year on a grandchild’s behalf. They are also able to invest up to £4,080 a year, or £340 per month, into a Junior ISA for a child under the age of 18. Save this amount each year into a Junior ISA from birth and it would be worth £73,440 at the recipient’s 18th birthday, even without any investment growth.

Lifetime gifts can also save inheritance tax (IHT). If a gift is regular, comes out of income and does not affect your standard

of living, any amount of money can be given away and ignored

for IHT.

“The potential long-term investment growth, the effect of compounding and the inheritance tax savings from this approach means that one ‘silver pound’ gifted and invested today, could be worth three times as much to grandchildren later on,” says Alley.

1 Model calculation based on an inflation-linked annuity for a healthy single at age 65, non-smoker, without dependents or a guarantee period, not taking out a tax-free sum.

2This assumes a 4% return after charges

The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested.

3 Total estimated using average values of homes and average adult household size from Understanding Society Wave 5 (2013/14), which was restricted to homeowners and excluded the top and bottom 1% of values; weighted and adjusted for sampling design (clustering & stratification); and, applied to population estimates and projections from the Office for National Statistics.

No investment is suitable in all cases and if you have any doubts as to an investment’s suitability then you should contact us.

Please note that this document was prepared as a general guide only and does not constitute tax or legal advice. While we believe it to be correct at the time of writing, Brewin Dolphin is not a tax adviser and tax law is subject to frequent change. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances; therefore you should not rely

on this information without seeking professional advice from a qualified tax adviser.