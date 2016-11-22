Mount Gay Rum

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Wine Club

Mount Gay Rum

Wine-Bottle-and-Glass-240x294-150x150

22 November 2016

11:38 AM

22 November 2016

11:38 AM

Jonathan Ray visits the oldest rum distillery in the world and gets his hands dirty blending

My travels round the Caribbean wouldn’t be complete without a trip to Mount Gay, the longest-established rum brand in the world. The oldest surviving deed from the company shows that it was in operation as early as 1703 and it was quite probably established many years before that. Either way, it’s fair to say that Mount Gay knows what it’s about when it comes to making rum and I have to confess that I’ve always loved their stuff. Every drinks cabinet, back bar or shelf in the kitchen should have a bottle of Mount Gay Eclipse – for sipping by the fire in the winter and for sloshing into cocktails in the summer.

The distillery is based in the north of Barbados and my guide for the morning – Romal Jones – tells me that Barbados, meaning ‘bearded ones’, was the name given to the island by the Portuguese when they visited in 1536, thanks to the lush, ‘bearded’ fig trees that grew in abundance there. Well, I never knew that. Nor did I know that rum was originally called ‘Kill-Devil’ by the Barbadians who first distilled it. Romal proves to be full of nuggets like that.

It’s blisteringly hot as he takes me to see the original 1700s well that is still used to dilute the powerfully alcoholic rum made here, but only after having been triple filtered through coral. It’s as pure as you can get. We then wander off to see the sugar cane. Mount Gay has 320 acres of sugar cane fields, apparently, but still needs to import molasses from Brazil.

Brazil?

“Yes,” says Romal. “The soils of the other Caribbean islands are mainly volcanic and too different from that of Barbados and so sugar cane grown elsewhere just wouldn’t be a good mix with our own. The Brazilian molasses are a perfect fit for us.”

[Alt-Text]


Romal explains that rum is made simply from water, yeast and sugar. Here at Mount Gay they use the by-product of sugar production – molasses – rather than sugar cane juice (as the French-speaking islands do with rhum agricole) and sell the sugar on.

As we head back to the distillery and don our hard hats, he further explains that Mount Gay uses two systems of fermentation: uncontrolled in open air vats and controlled in sealed ones. They also – crucially – use two systems of distillation: double distillation in copper pot stills and continuous single distillation in column stills.

“The pot stills give body and robustness to the rum,” says Romal, “and the column stills give smoothness and elegance. The two distillates are aged separately in oak barrels before being blended together and aged again and bottled. So, we use two fermentations, two distillations and two periods of ageing, and since the average temperature in Barbados is 86F/30C, our spirits mature in barrel about five times faster than brandy in cognac or whisky in Scotland.”

Indeed, so bloody hot is it here and so humid, they can lose some 20 per cent of a barrel to evaporation every year, the fabled Angels’ Share.

After seeing the well, the sugar cane fields, the fermentation tanks, the stills, the furnace room and the barrel hall, I’m aching to taste some rum. First, though, Romal insists I taste some neat molasses. I dip a finger in pot and lick it. It’s deliciously treacly and I’m immediately transported back to school where we would have black treacle on hot buttered toast. I prepare to double dip but Romal cautions me, “Man, it’s tasty all right but it’s also a fine laxative, take care.” I decide I’ve had enough.

We then head to the lab to meet Twanna Waterman who has some rum to show me. We taste an un-aged pot still rum and some barrel-aged; some un-aged column still rum and some barrel-aged. They are extraordinarily different despite being made from exactly the same molasses and aged in exactly the same barrels. Only the distillation processes are different and what an effect this has!

The un-aged (white) column still rum is soft, supple and creamy; the aged (7 years) is creamy too but with buckets of toffee and citrus notes and a light touch of vanilla. The un-aged (white) pot still rum is redolent of pear drops with a hint of liquorice; the aged (7 years) is madly complex with molasses to the fore plus something floral and grassy and spicy.

I then taste the Mount Gay range. The Pure Silver, a white rum that’s clean and aromatic with a hint of banana and ideal for cocktails; the Eclipse, my old favourite and wonderfully, teasingly complex; the Black Barrel, a small batch blend of 2-7 year-old rums, mostly pot still, aged in charred Bourbon barrels; the XO, a blend of 8 to 15 year-old rums, richly flavoured and beautifully balanced; the 1703 Old Cask Selection, an absurdly fine rum created from almost fifty different blends and full of spice, vanilla, toffee apple, caramel, toast and pepper.

Twanna then invites me to blend my own rum, using 2 year-old column still rum, 7 year-old column still rum and 3 year-old pot still rum. I get to work with a pipette, a measuring flask and a calculator trying to work out my ratios. I sip, slurp and swill as I go and find all the rums slip down awfully easy. Indeed, having tasted the range without a spittoon in sight, I find I’m rather light-headed and warming to my task

“Leave some for your final blend!” exclaims Twanna.

I do – just – and present my blend to her and Romal for their comments. They deliberate for a while and declare it spot on. Phew! Indeed, now I think about it I’m rather proud of it. I tell them I used three measures of the 3 year-old pot still and two measures each of the 2 year-old and 7 year-old column stills.

Twanna is so impressed that she promptly recreates my blend in greater quantity and bottles it for me there and then. It’s my very own, unique, bespoke Mount Gay blend and I’m chuffed to bits.

Want to understand what just happened? The Spectator is your Trump card. Take advantage of our special offer – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged

You might also like

(Photo: Getty)

How Donald Trump found the thermal exhaust port on the liberal Death Star
Beauty and the beast: Beyonce and Jay-Z (Photo: Getty)

Dating apps let us pair off by looks. That’s a disaster – as I found out
(Photo: Getty)

A warning for Trump's new apologists: cowardice must always be paid for
(Photo: Getty)

What really won it for Donald Trump was the slogan Black Lives Matter

This is the era of Donald Trump – and of Theresa May
3

What Thucydides would have thought of Donald Trump
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

English Writer

The only way wasn’t Wessex

RUSSIA-US-VOTE

I met Donald Trump’s Russian fan club (and fought them on TV)

standard

Evgeny Lebedev: Organising my theatre awards makes Brexit look easy

blenheim

Peter Ackroyd keeps his revolutions under control

Cartoons

‘Your father’s feeling emboldened.’
‘Your father’s feeling emboldened.’
‘Is it gender neutral?’
‘Is it gender neutral?’
cat
‘Are you one of those shy Trump supporters?’
‘Are you one of those shy Trump supporters?’
‘Like him or loathe him, he’s promised to make Germany great again — I say we give him a chance and see what happens.’
‘Like him or loathe him, he’s promised to make Germany great again — I say we give him a chance and see what happens.’
‘I predict a long journey… looking for a new job.’
‘I predict a long journey… looking for a new job.’
driver
‘She wants to be an MP so she can be on Strictly Come Dancing.’
‘She wants to be an MP so she can be on Strictly Come Dancing.’
passport
‘You can’t sell those. They might encourage smokers to eat sugar.’
‘You can’t sell those. They might encourage smokers to eat sugar.’
‘We might have to consider locking people up.’
‘We might have to consider locking people up.’
seaworld2
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close