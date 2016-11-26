My daughter’s pop concert tickets were a £150 rip-off

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Status anxiety

My daughter’s pop concert tickets were a £150 rip-off

We were sold unusable ones on Viagogo, who made getting a refund absurdly difficult

Toby_Young-80x98
istock-472812586

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

Last week, my 13-year-old daughter Sasha and her friend Tess were taken by her god-father, Sean, to see Catfish and the Bottlemen at the Wembley Arena. I bought the tickets myself on Viagogo, one of the biggest secondary ticketing websites, and had no reason to think they wouldn’t be valid. As a QPR season-ticket holder, I’ve used Viagogo in the past to resell tickets to home games and it’s worked fine.

Not on this occasion. I knew some-thing was wrong when I received a message from Sean asking me to email him a picture of my driving licence. The concert organisers were refusing to admit anyone who’d bought their ticket via a reseller, so if you couldn’t prove you were the person named on the ticket you couldn’t get in. The name on their tickets was ‘Shael Pilcher’ so a picture of my driving licence wasn’t any use. They were refused entry along with hundreds of others. Not wanting to disappoint Sasha, Sean bought three new late-release tickets at the box office and they were able to go to the concert, but others weren’t so lucky. He reported seeing dozens of teenage girls in tears outside the venue.

Sean paid half as much as I had because the reseller had listed them for more than their face value of £22, but Viagogo is only partially at fault here. I say ‘partially’, because the reseller chooses what price to sell the tickets at, not the website. On the other hand, the 2015 Consumer Rights Act says that sites like Viagogo have to publish the face value of the tickets being resold and they didn’t do that in this case.

In addition, Viagogo charged me a £29.97 ‘booking fee’ and a £9.95 ‘delivery fee’, both of which are astronomically high. Then again, I was aware of those charges when I clicked ‘buy’, so it’s hard to get up on my high horse about that.

[Alt-Text]


Do I blame Viagogo for the fact that the three £22 tickets I’d spent £151.48 on turned out to be invalid? Up to a point. The concert organisers had announced in advance that ticket holders would need to prove that they were the people named on the tickets, and Viagogo are obliged by law to list all the terms and conditions attached to tickets, including the fact that they’re non-transferable if that’s the case. But is it reasonable to expect them to police their own site, given how many resellers are using it at any one time? In fairness, the terms and conditions on the back of the ticket don’t say it’s non-transferable.

Where Viagogo is definitely at fault, however, is in making it next to impossible to claim a refund. In the ‘Help’ section of their website it tells you what to do if an event is ‘cancelled or postponed’, but not if your tickets are invalid. I dialled the customer service number, followed the instructions and entered my ‘Order ID’, only to be told my tickets had been successfully delivered and ‘no further action is needed’.

After exploring the dialling map for about an hour, pressing different numbers and failing to get through to anyone, I gave up.

The difficulty of obtaining a refund is hard to excuse, given that my daughter’s experience isn’t uncommon. In the summer, people who’d bought tickets on Viagogo for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child were turned away for the same reason. According to Adam Webb, the campaign manager for a music industry organisation that is lobbying for more regulation of secondary ticketing websites, Viagogo are notoriously bad at policing their own site.

‘Viagogo are the worst of the worst,’ he says. ‘The other sites will do the bare legal minimum to comply with the law, but Viagogo plainly disregards the law.’

In the end, I managed to contact the company via Twitter, and they promised a full refund plus a gift voucher for £75, but I’m not sure non-journalists would get the same treatment. Something plainly needs to be done to stop ordinary fans getting ripped off. Several MPs have taken up this cause, including Sharon Hodgson and Nigel Evans, but it’s not a question of changing the law so much as enforcing it, and that’s the responsibility of Trading Standards.

In Viagogo’s case, the situation is complicated by the fact that it’s headquartered in Switzerland and its servers are based offshore. Will the market prove to be self-correcting, with unhappy customers boycotting the site until Viagogo raise their game? I hope so, but I doubt it.

Toby Young is associate editor of
The Spectator.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, ,

You might also like

The Joy of Chocolate

Mount Gay Rum

Prosecco/Franciacorta
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

Cartoons

snowman
‘Over there, please.’
‘Over there, please.’
‘Jack, who wanted to be known as Jill, and Jill, who wanted to be known as Jack, went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.’
‘Jack, who wanted to be known as Jill, and Jill, who wanted to be known as Jack, went up the hill to fetch a pail of water.’
‘We’ve come to see the changing of the wallpaper.’
‘We’ve come to see the changing of the wallpaper.’
‘Me? Oh, I’m in advertising.’
‘Me? Oh, I’m in advertising.’
cryogenic
book-burning
‘I’m sorry, kids, but we’ve entered a new world order where Mummy and Daddy are very miserable…’
‘I’m sorry, kids, but we’ve entered a new world order where Mummy and Daddy are very miserable…’
‘Woah! Spoiler alert.’
‘Woah! Spoiler alert.’
citizen
‘Purpose of visit?’
‘Purpose of visit?’
‘Farage deserves a peerage for challenging the establishment elite.’
‘Farage deserves a peerage for challenging the establishment elite.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close