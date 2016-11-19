White to play. This is a position from Topalov-Caruana, St Louis 2016. Can you spot White’s crushing blow? Answers to me at The Spectator by Tuesday 22 November or via email to victoria@spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.
Last week’s solution 1 Rxd8+
Last week’s winner Alan Ward, Burgess Hill, West Sussex
