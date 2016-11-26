White to play. This is from Karjakin-Carlsen, World Championship, New York (Game 7) 2016. This position will be dead equal unless White plays a specific move which offers him a slight advantage. What move? Answers to me at The Spectator by Tuesday 29 November or via email to victoria@spectator.co.uk. There is a prize of £20 for the first correct answer out of a hat. Please include a postal address and allow six weeks for prize delivery.
Last week’s solution 1 Rxg6
Last week’s winner Bernhard von Stengel, London N4
