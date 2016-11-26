Our love-hate relationship with television

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Books

Our love-hate relationship with television

David Thomson snootily dismisses it, while Clive James bingewatches every box set known to man

True Detective's Alexandra Daddario (Photo: Getty)
True Detective's Alexandra Daddario (Photo: Getty)

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

Television: A Biography David Thomsonames W

Thames & Hudson, pp.416, £19.95

Play All: A Bingewatcher’s Notebook Clive James

Yale, pp.200, £14.99

While I’ve read plenty of books worse than Television: A Biography, I can’t immediately think of any that were more disappointing. After all, here’s David Thomson — a film critic about whom it’s hard not to use the word ‘doyen’ — looking back on more than 60 years of TV viewing for what should be a magisterial summation of the whole medium. Yet, although some of his analyses of individual shows are as sharp as ever, the overall result is often contradictory, occasionally incomprehensible and at times plain weird.

At first, it seems as if the main problem will merely be the traditional snootiness of the intellectual movie buff towards telly, and the damage it supposedly does to all of us by offering only mind-numbing
reassurance. Television, Thomson argues in the introduction, is like an electric light: the whole point is simply whether it’s on or not, with ‘watching, criticism, judgment, meaning — all those esteemed procedures’ consigned to pre-TV history. In fact, this proves to be an argument that he returns to regularly — but only when he’s not explaining that ‘I watch a lot of television’, or when he’s not criticising, judging or finding meaning in what he’s seen.

In that same introduction, Thomson also rubbishes the idea that his book will, or ever could, be a biography of TV. ‘The historical approach,’ he says sternly, ‘is misleading’ (although perhaps not as misleading as his subtitle). Nonetheless, it’s impossible to guess at this stage just how random the next 400 pages will be, with many of the sections, paragraphs and even sentences proceeding by means of what could be most kindly be described as free association — and less kindly as a series of wild non-sequiturs.

[Alt-Text]


At one characteristic point, for instance, he follows his eulogy to Fawlty Towers with the unsubstantiated assertion that it was ‘surely influenced’ by Peter Cook and Dudley Moore’s Not Only… But Also. He then discusses that show, ending with a quotation from a sketch which mentions Crouch End as a Tube station. He then explains to the American audience at whom the book is aimed that Crouch End isn’t actually a Tube station at all but is a place in north London; then that ‘no less than Stephen King wrote a story called “Crouch End”… in his book Nightmares & Dreamscapes’; then that many real Tube stations have ‘forlorn innuendo names’ such as Limehouse, Snaresbrook and Burnt Oak. And with that, he moves straight on to Saturday Night Live.

A similar incoherence also applies to the fairly major question of what Thomson ultimately makes of television. On the one hand, the longer the book goes on, the more serious the charges against it become. Not content with creating the mental wasteland we now inhabit, ‘the medium… has buried dreaming as a human enterprise’, and even left it ‘problematic whether we exist’. On the other, Thomson keeps talking, often illuminatingly, about all the great programmes there’ve been — from the ‘genius’ of The Singing Detective to ‘the epitome of energetic journalism’ represented by
60 Minutes. Indeed, he apparently quite likes some fluffier telly too, as he reveals with due sheepishness in a section towards the end that belatedly acknowledges (but isn’t enough to rectify) one of the book’s more obvious flaws: ‘I turn to Friends because a friend read my first draft and suggested I might be neglecting the ordinary, casual pleasure to be felt with television. I knew he was right.’

Not surprisingly in the circumstances, Thomson’s conclusion is a distinctly puzzling one: ‘Television may be the medium that leads us away from our most perilously “human” impulses — even if that makes us duller or rather less than the people in Velázquez or Henry James.’ My own summary, though, would be a lot simpler. Television, the book seems to say, is a very bad thing — except when it isn’t.

Fortunately, if it’s wise, funny and non- axe-grinding TV criticism that you want, there’s always Play All — Clive James’s concise but extraordinarily rich reflections on what appears to be every television box set known to man. James’s illness, it seems, is still leaving almost all of his gifts undiminished: his cultural omnivorousness; his ability to write penetratingly and entertainingly at the same time; even his eye for a pretty girl, combined with an assiduous refusal to use the same adverb or adjective about any of them. (True Detective’s Alexandra Daddario, for example, is ‘extravagantly gorgeous’, whereas Annet Mahendru from The Americans is ‘insanely lovely’.)

Almost every page of this terrific book has an observation or two that you’ll want to remember, but there’s one I’d especially recommend to David Thomson. Game of Thrones is certainly a crowd-pleaser, says James — and ‘to despise that, you have to imagine you aren’t part of the crowd. But you are: the lesson that the 20th century should have taught all intellectuals.’

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , , ,

You might also like

Mount Gay Rum

The Joy of Chocolate
Show comments

Books Podcast

Literature, Personalities, pic: January 1946, English crime writer Agatha Christie at her home Greenway House, Devon , looking over the grounds to the River Dart, Agatha Christie,(1890-1976), the world's best known mystery writer, famous for her Hercule P

Books podcast: The Detection Club

Dove Cottage, a small cottage on the outskirts of the town

Books podcast: The biographer’s tale

Ben Lerner Portrait Session

Books podcast: Ben Lerner’s hatred of poetry

Social Innovation Summit May 2013 - Day Two

Books podcast: Andrew Solomon’s Far & Away

Edinburgh Hosts The Annual International Book Festival

Books podcast: Hisham Matar’s The Return

Previews - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016

Books podcast: The Masculinity Problem

Bookstore, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

The Spectator launches new books podcast

Culture House Daily

Sam Leith

Books podcast: The Detection Club

21 November 2016 11:58
Sam Leith
Melanie McDonagh

Insulting people who think differently from you isn’t the way to engage people

20 November 2016 13:26
Melanie_McDonagh
Martin Vander Weyer

Leonard Cohen – not Bob Dylan – should have won the Nobel prize

20 November 2016 8:30
Martin_Vander_Weyer
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a resignation letter from God

19 November 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Phil Adams

A love letter to the lyrics of Levi Stubbs’ Tears by Billy Bragg

17 November 2016 13:05
Phil Adams
Andrew Roberts

The National Portrait Gallery has never had a proper Wellington. Now it has the chance

14 November 2016 13:38
Andrew Roberts

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close