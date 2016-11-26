Shame and scandal of the ‘falling sickness’

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Books

Shame and scandal of the ‘falling sickness’

Many regard epilepsy as akin to demonic possession. Colin Grant’s deeply affecting book helps demystify the condition, even though its causes remain unknown

PET-CT sagittal scan of the brain

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

A Smell of Burning: The Story of Epilepsy Colin Grant

Cape, pp.242, £16.99

In the cult Steve Martin film The Man With Two Brains, a doctor falls in love with a surgically removed brain. The object of his desire (fizzing, if I remember rightly, in a demijohn of formaldehyde) makes for an enduring gothic comedy of the mind. On the movie’s release in the early 1980s, neuroscience was still in its infancy. Men in white coats were cutting up monkey brains and their laboratories smelled of monkey urine. In recent years, however, neuro-imaging has changed the study of the human mind completely. Rainbow-coloured images on the scanner screen reveal our most precious and mysterious organ in all its alien complexity.

Computer imaging may yet fathom the mystery of epilepsy. From the Greek ‘to capture’ or ‘to seize’, epilepsy is commonly viewed as a rather spooky disorder, associated at times with demonic possession. The real causes for epilepsy remain unknown. Colin Grant’s A Smell of Burning, a
flawless amalgam of personal memoir, mind science and medical history, casts a sympathetic eye on those afflicted by the condition. The author’s younger brother Christopher died in 2008 from a heart attack attendant on a prolonged seizure — in status epilepticus. As well as being a superlative socio-medical history, the book commemorates the life of a much-loved sibling.

Grant, the son of Jamaican immigrants, grew up in Luton in the early 1970s and went on to become a medical student at the London Hospital in Whitechapel. His absentee father worked for Vauxhall Motors while his long-suffering wife, Blossom, struggled to feed her five children and buy them shoes. Christopher’s epileptic blackouts were associated in her
Pentecostalist-Revivalist mind with visitations from the Beyond; they threatened to bring down shame and scandal on the Luton family home.

[Alt-Text]


A number of famous people have suffered from what the ancients termed the ‘falling sickness’, among them Lenin,
Dostoevsky, Graham Greene, Emily Dickinson, Edward Lear, George Gershwin and (most likely) Julius Caesar, Dante and Joan of Arc. Neil Young, the godfather of grunge, has steadfastly refused medication for the past 20 years. In the late 1960s he was subjected to ‘excruciating’ neurological tests after an epileptic fit felled him on stage: never again. Another confirmed epileptic, Ian Curtis of the Manchester post-punk band Joy Division, was thought to mimic epilepsy’s convulsive onset in his jerky, spasmodic dance routines. His hit single, ‘She’s Lost Control’, is a fear-ridden hosanna to the disorder.

In a fascinating chapter, Grant explores the olfactory hallucinations that often precede an attack. Powell and Pressburger’s 1946 film A Matter of Life and Death, in which a crashed bomber pilot develops an undiagnosed neurological condition, was ‘pioneering’ in its depiction of epilepsy and the pre-epileptic aura. The pilot, played with gracious suavity by David Niven, speaks repeatedly of a phantom smell of ‘fried onions’.

Grant’s brother had also obdurately declined medication, only to crash his car following a blackout. I must say the episode provoked a feeling of unease in me. This August in the Lake District I blacked out at the wheel of my car, swerved off the road and crashed into a house near Beatrix Potter’s. My wife was airlifted to hospital with a fractured spine and near-fatal flail chest. (The car was a write-off). Pending neurological tests, the DVLA has banned me from further driving. What happened exactly? It’s something of a brain teaser.

In Grant’s account, however, epilepsy may arise as a result of brain lesions caused by an old trauma, ‘such as a blow to the head’, when damage is done to the brain’s fragile connectivity maps. Thirty years earlier in Rome, I underwent surgery for an epidural haematoma after an unexplained fall. The accident left me with no permanent side-effects but I wonder now if epilepsy had not taken hold on that quiet Cumbria road.

A Smell of Burning, based on interviews with epileptic patients and archival research conducted in hospitals and libraries, is one of the finest works of non-fiction to come my way in a long time. Not only is it exquisitely written, but it radiates a deep and affecting compassion.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , , ,

You might also like

Mount Gay Rum

The Joy of Chocolate
Show comments

Books Podcast

Literature, Personalities, pic: January 1946, English crime writer Agatha Christie at her home Greenway House, Devon , looking over the grounds to the River Dart, Agatha Christie,(1890-1976), the world's best known mystery writer, famous for her Hercule P

Books podcast: The Detection Club

Dove Cottage, a small cottage on the outskirts of the town

Books podcast: The biographer’s tale

Ben Lerner Portrait Session

Books podcast: Ben Lerner’s hatred of poetry

Social Innovation Summit May 2013 - Day Two

Books podcast: Andrew Solomon’s Far & Away

Edinburgh Hosts The Annual International Book Festival

Books podcast: Hisham Matar’s The Return

Previews - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016

Books podcast: The Masculinity Problem

Bookstore, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

The Spectator launches new books podcast

Culture House Daily

Sam Leith

Books podcast: The Detection Club

21 November 2016 11:58
Sam Leith
Melanie McDonagh

Insulting people who think differently from you isn’t the way to engage people

20 November 2016 13:26
Melanie_McDonagh
Martin Vander Weyer

Leonard Cohen – not Bob Dylan – should have won the Nobel prize

20 November 2016 8:30
Martin_Vander_Weyer
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a resignation letter from God

19 November 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Phil Adams

A love letter to the lyrics of Levi Stubbs’ Tears by Billy Bragg

17 November 2016 13:05
Phil Adams
Andrew Roberts

The National Portrait Gallery has never had a proper Wellington. Now it has the chance

14 November 2016 13:38
Andrew Roberts

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close