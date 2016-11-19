Stanley Gibbons – the womanising stamp-collector

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Television

Stanley Gibbons – the womanising stamp-collector

Plus: there’s no denying the quality of the unearthings in BBC4’s The Undiscovered Peter Cook but did the programme have to treat its subject with such unCook-like reverence?

Priceless sheet of the Penny Black (Photo: Getty)
Priceless sheet of the Penny Black (Photo: Getty)

19 November 2016

9:00 AM

19 November 2016

9:00 AM

If I tell you that on Monday there was an hour-long documentary about the history of stamp-collecting, then you probably don’t need this column’s usual bit in brackets saying which channel it was on. Indeed, at times Timeshift: Penny Blacks and Twopenny Blues seemed determined to be the most BBC4-like programme in the history of BBC4: cheerfully niche, heroically indifferent to all notions of cool and so old-school in its production style that any mention of France was introduced with a blast of accordion music. Above all — and unlike so many other documentaries elsewhere — it was wholly confident that its viewers would be interested in interesting things without having to be shrilly reminded every few minutes of how interesting they are.

Admittedly, presenter Andrew Martin did permit himself the odd modest flourish when offering us a particularly fascinating fact: that the word ‘philately’ comes from the Greek for ‘a love of the exemption from tax’, for example; or that the first-ever commemorative stamp was issued in 1871 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Peruvian railway. Otherwise, he followed the trusty method of his previous BBC4 documentaries — by simply casting a knowledgeable and often amused eye over a subject clearly close to his heart.

Of course, another element of the programme’s considerable appeal was nostalgia, even if it came at the cost of making the target audience realise that their youth took place in a long-vanished era. ‘When I was a boy,’ Martin began wistfully, ‘there was much talk of hobbies.’ And back when he was, in the early Seventies, the ‘default hobby’ consisted of carefully using adhesive paper hinges to stick stamps in the correct part of a special album. (We made our own fun in those days.) By 1972, you could increase the pleasure still further by playing the board game Collect, the lid of which promised ‘All the excitement of the stamp collecting world!’

[Alt-Text]


But, as we learned, this golden age had a long gestation. The first stamp was collected on the day the first stamp was issued in 1840, when a British Museum zoologist bought a couple of Penny Blacks to keep for himself. After that, the practice unexpectedly went underground, with collectors meeting in London backstreets to avoid prosecution for unlicensed trading. It finally became big business when Stanley Gibbons opened his London shop in the 1870s — although, weirdly, Gibbons chose to sell up in 1890 and go round the world womanising, when he could have been, say, cataloguing the stamps of Mauritius.

When it reached the present day, the programme struck a more melancholy note. These days, it seems, philately’s main purpose is as an investment opportunity, with a one-cent magenta from British Guiana selling at auction in 2014 for $9.5 million. Nonetheless, Martin did discover a group of amateur collectors still meeting in an East Croydon church hall. To his evident surprise they even included a woman. (Fortunately, in a thoughtful concession to maintaining gender stereotypes, she specialises in stamps with cats on them.) What he didn’t find there, though, was anybody under about 55.

The Undiscovered Peter Cook (BBC4, Wednesday) was, among other things, a strong argument against the current fad for decluttering. When Cook died in 1995, his wife Lin locked up his Hampstead house just as it was, with a lifetime of memorabilia scattered about, and refused all requests to look inside. ‘Until,’ as the unseen presenter Victor Lewis-Smith inevitably put it, ‘now.’

In fact, this thumping cliché pointed to the one disappointment about the programme: that the unruly talents of Lewis-Smith and Cook himself were combined to produce a documentary that not only observed TV conventions so scrupulously, but that also treated its subject with a most un-Cook-like reverence.

Happily, there was no denying the quality of the material that Lewis-Smith unearthed from various cardboard boxes, shelves and carpets. Home movies from the 1930s reminded us how posh Cook’s upbringing was, by featuring garden parties and servants — and by being home movies from the 1930s. We also got any number of never-before-seen clips, including from Cook’s fabled 1971 chat show, originally planned to last 13 episodes, but pulled after three. (Left with a sudden gap in the schedules, the BBC hastily replaced Cook with a journalist called Michael Parkinson.)

Given the reverent tone — which was presumably linked to Lin’s involvement — Cook’s last years were duly treated with almost Jeeves-like discretion. Cook, Lewis-Smith told us, was by no means the ‘tortured genius’ of popular imagining, and had ‘long periods off the booze’, once ‘even’ giving up for seven months. Yet, despite such efforts, the final sections of this programme were distinctly melancholy too — not least when Lin rather gave the game away by explaining that she once asked her husband why he drank so much. ‘Despair, really,’ Cook replied.

Want to understand what just happened? The Spectator is your Trump card. Take advantage of our special offer – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , , , ,
Show comments

Culture House Daily

Sam Leith

Books podcast: The Detection Club

21 November 2016 11:58
Sam Leith
Melanie McDonagh

Insulting people who think differently from you isn’t the way to engage people

20 November 2016 13:26
Melanie_McDonagh
Martin Vander Weyer

Leonard Cohen – not Bob Dylan – should have won the Nobel prize

20 November 2016 8:30
Martin_Vander_Weyer
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a resignation letter from God

19 November 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Phil Adams

A love letter to the lyrics of Levi Stubbs’ Tears by Billy Bragg

17 November 2016 13:05
Phil Adams
Andrew Roberts

The National Portrait Gallery has never had a proper Wellington. Now it has the chance

14 November 2016 13:38
Andrew Roberts

RSS Latest from Apollo – The International Art Magazine

Editor’s Choice

notesonhorse

Put away your silly hat, and discover the joys of jump racing

3

What Thucydides would have thought of Donald Trump

Man sitting under The Milky Way Galaxy

The latest first novels make for gruesome reading

skyes

The squiggle on the map that shaped the modern world

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close