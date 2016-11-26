The map-maker’s task may never be done

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Lead book review

The map-maker’s task may never be done

Three new atlases of strange, improbable places show that, even with GPS, islands have a weird habit of appearing and disappearing

‘The Griffin’ by Martin Schongauer (15th-century engraving)
‘The Griffin’ by Martin Schongauer (15th-century engraving)

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

The Phantom Atlas: The Greatest Myths, Lies and Blunders on Maps Edward Brooke-Hitching

Simon & Schuster, pp.256, £25

Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras and Ella Morton

Workman Publishing, pp.480, £25

Atlas of Improbable Places: A Journey to the World’s Most Unusual Places Travis Elborough

Aurum, pp.224, £20

In his Forward Prize-winning collection of 2014, A Cartographer Tries to Map a Way to Zion, Kei Miller’s hero describes his craft thus: ‘My job is to imagine the widening/ of the unfamiliar and also/ the widening ache of it;/ to anticipate the ironic/ question: how did we find/ ourselves here.’ This bringing of the unfamiliar into scope looms large in three new collections of cartographic curiosities which tell us about places that never were, places we’ve never been and places we will never go to.

Edward Brooke-Hitching’s beautifully illustrated The Phantom Atlas presents the stories of over 50 locations that unwarrantedly found their way on to maps. In many cases these ‘places’ were the fault of misrecording and misreporting, the progeny of the weary confusion of those far from home. Having fixed themselves in one map, they were replicated and disseminated until such time as they were — like learned theorems — disproved. What is most remarkable is the sheer length of time for which some errors persisted. It might be expected that Edwardian explorers sent telegraphs proclaiming the anti-discovery of islands charted centuries earlier. It is, however, a little brain-boggling that the island of Bermeja (supposedly off the north coast of the Yucatán peninsula) was only finally eliminated from maps in 2009.

Brooke-Hitching’s book is, in part, an excursion into the minds of men imagining an as yet uncharted world — one in which Australia might have a large central sea — or reporting the confused rumours of earlier travellers. The medieval Icelandic Book of Settlements, the Landnámabók, recounted how a tenth-century explorer, Ari Marsson, had a ship which was driven by a tempest to a place near Vinland, which he called Greater Ireland. Stories of this island spread and somehow caused it to appear in the works of the 12th-century Arab geographer, Muhammad al-Idrisi.

[Alt-Text]


Among Brooke-Hitching’s subjects is a detailed dive into the world of the Nuremberg Chronicle Map. This was a sort of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy of yesteryear, which made note of how very odd foreigners could be, what with some of them having six arms, being half-horse or having no head. Brooke-Hitching notes that the written origins of such folk can often be traced to the works of Pliny and the legends of Alexander — though there may be further to go. The race of chaps with extended necks and beaks could derive from mangled accounts of neck-stretched and lip-plated African peoples, and the monocular men of the far north seem to speak of one-eyed Odin, god of the Norse.

Tabula novarum insularum by Sebastian Munster (Basle, 1550). Both illustrations from The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching

The Nuremberg Chronicle’s desire to catalogue and promote the joltingly bizarre runs through two other new atlases: Atlas Obscura, by an intrepid internet trio, and Travis Elborough’s Atlas of Improbable Places. The ‘atlas’ was obviously named after the titan whose hard lot it was to hold up the celestial spheres, and whose image adorned a 1595 collection of maps published by the Dutch cartographer Gerhardus Mercator (presumably because his was an Atlas-eye-view of the world). Mighty Atlas bore not only the globe’s boundaries but all the peculiarities contained within them — something that Atlas Obscura and its parent website seem to aspire to do.

Less a collection of maps and more an intriguing inventory of hundreds of oddities, it references a soothsaying creature — half fox, half woman — who lives in Karachi Zoo; the medieval Bantu city of Great Zimbabwe; a Thai Buddhist temple constructed from beer bottles; the phallic tombstones of Golestan (Iran); the world’s largest ball of paint; and the ‘tempest prognosticator’ of Okehampton (a meteorological device powered by the cognisance of leeches).

Travis Elborough’s improbable places are similarly surprising — a series of architectural and societal anomalies obliged by history to be different. We are reminded of the unlikely relocation, in 1971, of the 130,000 tons of London Bridge to Lake Havasu City, Arizona; we learn of the ruined ancient city of Ani in east Turkey — once the capital of the Armenian empire — and see the massive, forgotten African Renaissance Monument — the tallest
statue in Africa — in Senegal.

Reassuringly compelled by the bleak, Elborough also takes us to Zheleznogorsk (a former closed Soviet city in one of Siberia’s quieter corners); to Wittenoom, an asbestos-ridden industrial town in Western Australia, abandoned in 1966; and to the horrific-sounding ‘Island of Dolls’ in Xochimilco, Mexico. He is a brilliant guide to places we are never likely to take the family on holiday but still rather hanker to see.

These books are wonderfully strange, though in creating such ready accessibility in print and online they almost pluck out the heart of their subjects’ mystery. (There is something profoundly comforting in having only a small number of photographs in Elborough’s well-mapped book.) Fortunately, odd things keep popping up — as do islands. Seven have appeared in the past decade, including, most recently, Hunga Ha’apai in Tonga. Such ever-shunting tectonics — physical and political — ensure that the atlas-maker’s job will never quite be done.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , ,

You might also like

The Joy of Chocolate

Mount Gay Rum
Show comments

Books Podcast

Literature, Personalities, pic: January 1946, English crime writer Agatha Christie at her home Greenway House, Devon , looking over the grounds to the River Dart, Agatha Christie,(1890-1976), the world's best known mystery writer, famous for her Hercule P

Books podcast: The Detection Club

Dove Cottage, a small cottage on the outskirts of the town

Books podcast: The biographer’s tale

Ben Lerner Portrait Session

Books podcast: Ben Lerner’s hatred of poetry

Social Innovation Summit May 2013 - Day Two

Books podcast: Andrew Solomon’s Far & Away

Edinburgh Hosts The Annual International Book Festival

Books podcast: Hisham Matar’s The Return

Previews - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Jordan 2016

Books podcast: The Masculinity Problem

Bookstore, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

The Spectator launches new books podcast

Culture House Daily

Sam Leith

Books podcast: The Detection Club

21 November 2016 11:58
Sam Leith
Melanie McDonagh

Insulting people who think differently from you isn’t the way to engage people

20 November 2016 13:26
Melanie_McDonagh
Martin Vander Weyer

Leonard Cohen – not Bob Dylan – should have won the Nobel prize

20 November 2016 8:30
Martin_Vander_Weyer
Lucy Vickery

Spectator competition winners: a resignation letter from God

19 November 2016 9:45
Lucy Vickery
Phil Adams

A love letter to the lyrics of Levi Stubbs’ Tears by Billy Bragg

17 November 2016 13:05
Phil Adams
Andrew Roberts

The National Portrait Gallery has never had a proper Wellington. Now it has the chance

14 November 2016 13:38
Andrew Roberts

Editor’s Choice

ec-oct-1972-b-1

Geoffrey Wheatcroft remembers his close friend, the historian Eric Christiansen

1911lead

Want to understand your animal side? Head to the Wellcome Collection

1911stucco

Three cheers for stucco – which The Spectator once called 'immoral'

couple walking on foggy beach

My brother helped me face cancer. Now I must help him

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close