to 2285: Characterful

The theme word was China, the Mandarin Chinese word for which is Zhongguo (the pinyin transliteration of 中国). Unclued lights were Chinese cities (34A, 3D, 30D), types of china (16A, 30A, 9D) and words meaning ‘friend’ (2D, 37D, 38D).
First prize Janet Fletcher, Johnstone, Renfrewshire
Runners-up Virginia Porter, Gwaelod-y-Garth, Cardiff;
Ernie Morrison, Coleraine, Co. Londonderry
