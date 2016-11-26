War and votes for women

From ‘News of the Week’, The Spectator, 25 November 1916: We admit that before the war we should have placed, and indeed did place, Female Suffrage in the catalogue of ‘no compromise’ subjects. The war, however, has modified our view by altering our belief that some fundamental difference of opinion might arise between the sexes upon an issue where action must be confined to the male — i.e., military action. Our acknowledgment of mistake here does not of course exhaust our objections to Votes for Women, but, rightly or wrongly, it does in our opinion render them non-fundamental.
Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.