Why Digital Britain will be another Brexit winner

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money - Columnists

Why Digital Britain will be another Brexit winner

The UK is already way ahead of our soon-to-be-ex-partners in internet start-ups. Outside of the EU, we can do even better

Matthew-Lynn-240x294

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

Start-ups departing for Berlin and Barcelona; brilliant ‘fintech’ firms left stranded outside the single market; games designers scratching their hipster beards as they ponder how to keep going if they can’t hire brainy European programmers. To listen to some of the more vivid commentaries in the wake of the recent referendum, one of the biggest losers from the decision to leave the EU would be the UK’s tech industry. Indeed, so confident was Berlin of the exodus of talent that it even opened a Camden office to help digital refugees relocate to the German capital.

But the truth, contrary to expectations, is that digital Britain might well be a big winner from the decision to leave. Why? Because it gets very little out of the single market, it will benefit from smarter immigration, and it will be free from the constraints of an EU which has proved itself consistently hostile to tech innovation.

The rise of digital Britain is not always fully appreciated. Just take a look at some of the figures. Of a total of 40 ‘unicorns’ across Europe — that is, those tech companies worth $1 billion or more — 17 were founded in the UK, including Zoopla, Funding Circle and Just Eat. No other European country came close: Sweden and Russia are in second place with five each, and Germany trails with just four. Eight more Brits joined the list in the past year alone. They are at the very top of the range, but behind them is a far larger cluster of start-ups, around London’s Silicon Roundabout and elsewhere. The UK now has more start-ups per capita than any other developed country, including the US.

[Alt-Text]


We’re also among the most voracious digital consumers in the world, seldom happier than when tapping ‘buy’ on our phones and tablets. According to Boston Consulting Group, our digital economy now represents 10 per cent of GDP, the highest share of any major economy. South Korea is second on 8 per cent, the US way behind on only 5 per cent. True, the American giants dominate the digital universe. But there is a huge domestic market for our own entrepreneurs.

Most people in this sector were instinctive Remainers. So they may be pleasantly surprised by how well they do once we have actually left the EU. First, the much-vaunted single market doesn’t matter much to digital start-ups. If there’s one thing the internet has zero respect for, it is national frontiers. Most digital businesses are instantly addressing a global market, not a European one. So it makes no difference to an app company whether we’re in the single market or not. True, some fintech businesses may need permission to operate in Germany or France. But if they do, it is very simple to set up a virtual hub in, say, Estonia, which is already promoting its ‘e-resident companies’.

Next, immigration. We still don’t know what post-Brexit immigration policy will look like. But the signals are that companies won’t have problems getting work visas for skilled staff. Global talent will almost certainly still be allowed in. But unlike building sites, digital ventures don’t need legions of relatively unskilled East European workers — who are more likely to be restricted. So tech companies should find it just as easy to get the people they need. And there could be a virtuous circle in which a booming UK digital sector becomes even more attractive to the world’s best.

Finally, the sector will get the EU off its back. Brussels has long had a problem with disruptive web innovators, running endless investigations against the likes of Apple, Google and Amazon — while seeking to protect the slothful old European businesses whose models are threatened. Freed from that interference, the UK can be a regional hub for the world’s tech leaders.

How can investors get in on this opportunity? There are already a clutch of successful quoted companies: take a look at Just Eat, Zoopla and Rightmove, or cyber-security firm Sophos. They’re not cheap but they’re still growing fast. There are also a number of technology funds that put money into fast-growing UK and international companies. Polar Capital Technology (tipped by Robin Andrews here in February) has a strong record in the sector. Other opportunities will come — with risks attached, of course — from investing directly through the crowd-funding platforms such as Seedrs.

The UK is already a long way ahead of its soon-to-be former partners as a hub for internet start-ups. As Silicon Valley has already proved, once enough companies get started, a network of entrepreneurs, technologists and venture capitalists can combine to create a huge and potent industry which goes on breeding its own winners. We’re not quite there yet — but we’re a lot closer than anywhere else in Europe. Outside the EU, we can do even better.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

The Joy of Chocolate

Prosecco/Franciacorta

Mount Gay Rum
Show comments

Broadband, Brexit, credit cards and spending

Apple Hosts Event At Company's Town Hall
22 November 2016 10:22

Philip Hammond will provide more than £1 billion to improve broadband speeds for up 2 million homes and businesses as…

Corporation tax, Facebook and Italian banks

21 November 2016 12:47

Corporation Tax The Prime Minister will today pledge to match the lowest corporation tax rates within the G20 — even…

Latest Money News

Property Prices Continue To Increase

Don’t be too quick to applaud the Chancellor’s ban on letting fees

mum

Decent broadband now a ‘must-have’ for house buyers

Isolated plant growth through a stack of money

Ethical investing is reforming capitalism’s vices

inheritance tax and money

How to minimise the impact of inheritance tax

Economy

Philip Hammond delivers a politically placid autumn statement

23 November 2016 15:11

Philip Hammond started his autumn statement to the House of Commons by saying his style would be rather different to…

What does Philip Hammond have planned for the autumn statement?

Second Day Of The Annual Conservative Party Conference
29 October 2016 10:05

The City and Westminster are waiting to see what Philip Hammond does in the autumn statement next month. I write…

GDP data shows strong growth in UK economy after Brexit vote. Who’d have thunk it?

27 October 2016 10:43

After the Brexit vote, the Financial Times summed up the general mood in the City by running a weekly doomometer,…

Social investment is changing our economy

British pound notes are pictured in Lond
24 October 2016 11:59

Social investment is starting to transform the way that parts of our economy work. Social investments include loans and shares…

Brexit relief as government insiders expect Nissan to announce it is building its new car in Sunderland

Nissan's Car Manufacturing Plant In Sunderland
22 October 2016 11:35

Government insiders expect Nissan to announce that it is building the new Qashqai in Sunderland in the next week or…

Philip Hammond’s ‘sombre’ speech acknowledges the impact of Brexit on businesses

hammond
3 October 2016 16:07

Philip Hammond’s speech has had a mixed reaction from his MP colleagues, it is fair to say. A number have…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close