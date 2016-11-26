Why the City will bounce back from Brexit

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money - Columnists

Why the City will bounce back from Brexit

It has no competitor and is the financial window on the world. Other financial centres are parochial and less flexible

stanislas-yassukovich

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

26 November 2016

9:00 AM

The City of London specialises in bouncing back from reverses and exploiting the misfortunes of others. Most missteps in the financial, economic and geopolitical world — even those closest to home — have produced not only a rapid recovery in the City’s fortunes, but new and unforeseen opportunities. In the 20th century, leaving the gold standard and two world wars did no fatal damage. Foreign loans were still raised in the City in the interwar years (although that market had begun to move to New York), and the ‘bill on London’ remained a staple of international trade finance until the 1950s.

But the catastrophic impact of the second world war on the nation’s finances, and the decline in sterling’s reserve currency role, seemed to suggest a closing chapter in City history. And then along came a surge in US dollar liquidity in Europe that — combined with US ‘Regulation Q’, which placed ceilings on interest payable on bank deposits — set the stage for the emergence of the euro-dollar market in London. Ironically, the continuation of exchange control in the UK, abandoned in Germany and considered a negative by most, facilitated ‘guest currency’ business in the City, because it posed no risk to domestic monetary management. A perfect example of the City exploiting a misfortune.

The foreign loan market in London had died with sterling’s demise as a reserve currency, and was now firmly in New York. But another useful misfortune was on the horizon. Concern in the US over a growing balance of payments deficit produced the Interest Equalisation Tax, killing the dollar bond market for foreign borrowers in New York, giving birth to the Eurobond market in London and, following further capital export restrictions, sending blue-chip US corporates to that new market.

When the EU launched the single currency project, perhaps the greatest monetary misstep in history, the question became: can the City survive outside the eurozone? Tony Blair thought not. But Gordon Brown cleverly set criteria that were impossible to meet and we kept the pound. ‘Disaster!’ cried the experts.

[Alt-Text]


The EU failed to create a single market in financial services. Meanwhile, the City’s unique concentration of banks, investment houses, markets, skilled people (-both British and expatriate) and supporting services meant that it became the financial capital of the eurozone — in the absence of an even mildly credible alternative, which might have emerged in a single financial services market.

Now we have a fresh presumed disaster to excite the City Cassandras: Brexit. If the City cannot maintain access to the single market in financial services through the passport system, all is lost. The problem with this disaster scenario is that there is no single market in financial services: no banking union, no single regulator, no European Stock Exchange.

There is no single ‘passport’ allowing EU financial houses to trade ‘across the EU’, as is so often claimed. An individual passport is required to distribute financial products in each member state.

But what about the wholesale financial markets at the heart of the City’s position as the premier global financial centre: the interbank, forex, interdealer markets, the securities, derivatives and commodities exchanges and corporate advisory services? How is it that today’s professional consumers of wholesale financial services throughout the EU are able to transact in non-passported centres such as New York, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo? Why would they be excluded from City markets if the UK was no longer in the EU passport system? Will the EU financial community be able to deal only among its members, turning its back on the global financial market?

Paris and Frankfurt want to replace London as a global financial centre. How would they do that without being able to deal with the rest of the financial world? The whole idea is ridiculous. Of course the City will prosper post-Brexit. It has no competitor and is the financial window on the world. The City’s adaptability is due to its breadth and depth. Other centres are parochial and less flexible.

And finally, a technological breakthrough known as blockchain is about to revolutionise finance, rendering redundant existing clearing systems for cash transactions. Because of the global role of the US dollar, a large swath of business might thereby avoid New York and US regulation. This could be another boost for London — as significant as Regulation Q was in the 1950s.

Stanislas Yassukovich was chief executive of European Banking Group and chairman of Merrill Lynch Europe. His ‘social and financial memoir’ Two Lives is published by Austin Macauley.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75 plus a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , ,
Show comments

Broadband, Brexit, credit cards and spending

Apple Hosts Event At Company's Town Hall
22 November 2016 10:22

Philip Hammond will provide more than £1 billion to improve broadband speeds for up 2 million homes and businesses as…

Corporation tax, Facebook and Italian banks

21 November 2016 12:47

Corporation Tax The Prime Minister will today pledge to match the lowest corporation tax rates within the G20 — even…

Latest Money News

Property Prices Continue To Increase

Don’t be too quick to applaud the Chancellor’s ban on letting fees

mum

Decent broadband now a ‘must-have’ for house buyers

Isolated plant growth through a stack of money

Ethical investing is reforming capitalism’s vices

inheritance tax and money

How to minimise the impact of inheritance tax

Economy

Philip Hammond delivers a politically placid autumn statement

23 November 2016 15:11

Philip Hammond started his autumn statement to the House of Commons by saying his style would be rather different to…

What does Philip Hammond have planned for the autumn statement?

Second Day Of The Annual Conservative Party Conference
29 October 2016 10:05

The City and Westminster are waiting to see what Philip Hammond does in the autumn statement next month. I write…

GDP data shows strong growth in UK economy after Brexit vote. Who’d have thunk it?

27 October 2016 10:43

After the Brexit vote, the Financial Times summed up the general mood in the City by running a weekly doomometer,…

Social investment is changing our economy

British pound notes are pictured in Lond
24 October 2016 11:59

Social investment is starting to transform the way that parts of our economy work. Social investments include loans and shares…

Brexit relief as government insiders expect Nissan to announce it is building its new car in Sunderland

Nissan's Car Manufacturing Plant In Sunderland
22 October 2016 11:35

Government insiders expect Nissan to announce that it is building the new Qashqai in Sunderland in the next week or…

Philip Hammond’s ‘sombre’ speech acknowledges the impact of Brexit on businesses

hammond
3 October 2016 16:07

Philip Hammond’s speech has had a mixed reaction from his MP colleagues, it is fair to say. A number have…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close