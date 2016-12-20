Business Development Director (Apollo)

Overview
Apollo, the leading international art magazine, is seeking to recruit a Business Development Director to carry forward existing commercial strategy and help manage the commercial growth of the business.
This is a newly created role and an exceptional opportunity to oversee a well-respected title as it consolidates its current position and increases its activities to engage with new clients, stage events, produce supplements, grow the brand and circulation. The successful candidate will have achieved demonstrable commercial successes in previous roles, ideally in arts or other specialist publishing, and will have excellent contacts in the fine and contemporary art sectors.
The Business Development Director will report to the Group Commercial Director and will work closely with the Editor and CFO.
Key Responsibilities
- Carry forward our existing commercial objectives and explore ways of generating new revenue streams in order to exceed the targets set in the budget, across both print and digital platforms
- Develop and execute an effective strategy of new business initiatives to drive the Company`s ambitious commercial growth
- Work closely with the editor to develop new supplements, events, digital products and other revenue-driving opportunities
- Oversee the Arts Advertising Director and work closely with the wider Group advertising team to help drive performance and increase advertising, events and sponsorship revenues
- In conjunction with the Group marketing director, identify opportunities to consolidate and expand our subscriber base in both Europe and the US and develop our newsstand strategy
- Manage existing art fair and museum media partnership arrangements and look to expand these, and create new partnerships that are beneficial to the business
- Manage the financial performance of the magazine
- In conjunction with the Editor and the CFO, produce the annual budget based on the magazine’s strategy
- Seek out opportunities for Apollo to develop new profitable initiatives via events, supplements, contract publishing, fair partnerships, new advertising clients, and digital revenue streams, progress projects and ensure return on Investment
- With the Editor and the CFO set revenue targets and key performance indicators
-
Essential Requirements
- Previous experience in a senior commercial role, ideally within an arts or specialist market.
-
- Contacts in the fine and commercial art sectors and the world of art business.
-
- Highly commercial, with an entrepreneurial approach to business development and a good understanding of the challenges facing the publishing industry.
-
- Experience in developing and maintaining key relationships at a senior level.
-
- Experience in effectively managing budgets including P&L, forecast and management reporting.
-
- Excellent negotiation skills and proven ability to maintain long-standing commercial relationships.
-
- Thorough understanding of digital platforms.
-
- Excellent written and communication skills.
-
- Highly organised with good team and management skills.
-
- Excellent knowledge of the art sector.
-
- Self-motivated and tenacious with a can-do attitude
-
Please email jobs@apollomag.com with some thoughts on what you could bring to this role. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable your notice period. The deadline for applications is Monday 9 January 2017. If you haven’t heard from us by Wednesday 18 January 2017 please assume that on this occasion you have not been selected for an interview.
Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. click here.