Editorial Assistant

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Vacancies

Editorial Assistant

Permanent. We're looking for a talented individual who can provide general support to the editorial team, undertake research and data tasks and act as personal assistant to The Spectator's editor.

Spectator-Vacancies-240x294

15 December 2016

12:35 PM

15 December 2016

12:35 PM

Key Responsibilities:

Editor’s assistant

  • To provide a full administrative support service to the Editor, including but not limited to management of the Editor’s diary; collating expenses in accordance with company requirements; organising travel arrangements; maintaining the Editor’s contact book.
  • Act as first point of contact for people trying to contact the Editor.
  • Correspond with third parties on behalf of the Editor.
  • Greet Editor’s guests when they arrive at office.
  • Organise editorial lunches, dinners, drinks parties etc.
  • Arrange and source any information requested by the Editor for research purposes.

Support to editorial team

  • Assist the online editorial team – recording audio, updating website, social media etc – as and when required.
  • Manage general editorial inbox and respond to enquiries/pass them on to the appropriate person.
  • Undertake research and other tasks as requested.
  • Co-ordinate and manage Ipso complaints with the editor.
  • Oversee and co-ordinate contributor payments and image fees.
  • In conjunction with the Finance department, ensure all editorial-related payments and queries are administered efficiently and in accordance with company requirements

Research and Data

  • Producing weekly web traffic reports for editorial staff.
  • Put together a weekly editorial forward planning email.

More general duties

  • Manage the day-to-day departmental HR support processes such as recording and monitoring holidays and sickness.
  • Cover reception duties as and when required.

Key Skills and Knowledge:

  • Excellent Microsoft Office skills.
  • Demonstrable data analysis experience; proficient with working on databases and able to learn new programs quickly.
  • Detail-oriented; understands the importance of meeting deadlines.
  • Communicates effectively with all levels of the organisation.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • An enthusiastic self-starter who works well without supervision and can take/ follow direction.
  • Some office management experience preferable.
  • Organised, efficient, able to multi-task and comfortable with changing priorities.
  • Tactful and discreet.

It’s a great time to join the world’s greatest magazine – so anyone interested please email editorialjobs@spectator.co.uk with some thoughts on what you could bring to this role. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable your notice period. The deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 January 2017, and if you haven’t heard from us by Wednesday 11 January 2017 please assume that on this occasion you haven’t been selected for an interview.

You might also like

Digital Advertising Sales Manager
apollo-logo-620x413

Marketing and Art Fairs Executive (Apollo)
People's Assembly Against Austerity Hold Demonstration And Festival

Charlotte Church gives up on Corbyn
Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention

My run-in with Ivanka Trump
Kate Bush Live at Hammersmith Odeon, 1979 (Photo: Getty)

It’s not just Kate Bush. Big parts of rock ’n’ roll are quietly right-wing

There’s a simple solution to the Southern Railway debacle
Show comments
We regret that, due to the volume of applications received, we will only contact you if your application is successful. Those candidates who have not reached the shortlist will not be contacted.
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close