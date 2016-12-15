Editorial Assistant

Key Responsibilities:
Editor’s assistant
- To provide a full administrative support service to the Editor, including but not limited to management of the Editor’s diary; collating expenses in accordance with company requirements; organising travel arrangements; maintaining the Editor’s contact book.
- Act as first point of contact for people trying to contact the Editor.
- Correspond with third parties on behalf of the Editor.
- Greet Editor’s guests when they arrive at office.
- Organise editorial lunches, dinners, drinks parties etc.
- Arrange and source any information requested by the Editor for research purposes.
Support to editorial team
- Assist the online editorial team – recording audio, updating website, social media etc – as and when required.
- Manage general editorial inbox and respond to enquiries/pass them on to the appropriate person.
- Undertake research and other tasks as requested.
- Co-ordinate and manage Ipso complaints with the editor.
- Oversee and co-ordinate contributor payments and image fees.
- In conjunction with the Finance department, ensure all editorial-related payments and queries are administered efficiently and in accordance with company requirements
Research and Data
- Producing weekly web traffic reports for editorial staff.
- Put together a weekly editorial forward planning email.
More general duties
- Manage the day-to-day departmental HR support processes such as recording and monitoring holidays and sickness.
- Cover reception duties as and when required.
Key Skills and Knowledge:
- Excellent Microsoft Office skills.
- Demonstrable data analysis experience; proficient with working on databases and able to learn new programs quickly.
- Detail-oriented; understands the importance of meeting deadlines.
- Communicates effectively with all levels of the organisation.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- An enthusiastic self-starter who works well without supervision and can take/ follow direction.
- Some office management experience preferable.
- Organised, efficient, able to multi-task and comfortable with changing priorities.
- Tactful and discreet.
It’s a great time to join the world’s greatest magazine – so anyone interested please email editorialjobs@spectator.co.uk with some thoughts on what you could bring to this role. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable your notice period. The deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 January 2017, and if you haven’t heard from us by Wednesday 11 January 2017 please assume that on this occasion you haven’t been selected for an interview.