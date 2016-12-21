Exhibition offer

X

X

X

21 December 2016

3:14 PM

21 December 2016

3:14 PM

2-for-1 tickets to South Africa: the art of a nation at the British Museum

We are giving you the chance to discover an incredible 100,000 years of history with 2-for-1 tickets to the British Museum’s special exhibition South Africa: the art of the nation.

The exhibition starts with examples of some of the earliest examples of human creativity – from rock art to perhaps the world’s oldest necklace. From there, be amazed by 800-year-old gold treasures from the kingdom of Mapungubwe, be moved by powerful anti-apartheid pieces, and be inspired by cutting-edge contemporary works. See the history of a nation from a new perspective and celebrate the diverse art created by the many people who have helped shape South Africa’s story.

[Alt-Text]


Tickets usually £12. For Spectator Club members, £12 for 2.

Book your tickets here and use the code ‘SpectatorSA’ to redeem the offer.

South Africa: the art of a nation is at the British Museum until 26 February.

The exhibition is sponsored by Betsy and Jack Ryan and the logistics partner is IAG Cargo.

 

 

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. click here.

