The Joy of our Spectator Wine Club lunches

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Wine Club

The Joy of our Spectator Wine Club lunches

Wine-Bottle-and-Glass-240x294-150x150

20 December 2016

6:48 PM

20 December 2016

6:48 PM

Our final Spectator Wine Club lunch of the year was a huge success last week. There was something of a festive, end of term feel to it and although we didn’t quite have to flick the boardroom lights it was clear that nobody was going anywhere until the last dregs of the last bottle were drained.

In fact, such was the demand from readers that we were obliged to run two final Spectator Wine Club lunches in successive weeks. Martin Vander Weyer, our esteemed Business Editor, co-hosted the lunches with me and whilst I showed and discussed half a dozen wines that I had included in my revised and updated version of dear Simon Hoggart’s mini classic, Life’s Too Short to Drink Bad Wine (available online and in all good bookshops, hint, hint…), Martin read from and discussed his inimitable tome, Any Other Business: Life In and Out of the City (available online &c &c…).

Forman & Field catered with their customary flair, with last week’s scrumptious cold lunch including such delights as Forman’s cured smoked salmon (which I matched with some 2015 Hamilton Russell Chardonnay); chicken, duck and pistachio terrine, Cornish Yarg, fig and tarragon tart (2015 Alain Graillot Crozes Hermitage Blanc); crayfish and avocado cocktail, sugar snap, radish and feta salad (2014 Josmeyer Mise du Printemps); a charcuterie platter (2011 Quinta do Noval Red); English cheeses (2012 Seresin Estate ‘Leah’ Pinot Noir) and mince pies (2014 Andrew Quady ‘Elysium’ Black Muscat).

We chatted about the dramatic rise in English wine, the benefits of organic/biodynamic wine and the merits and demerits of screwcaps amongst other vinous topics. Trump and Brexit reared their ugly/beautiful heads (delete where applicable) and Martin had us baying for more as he read from his book and recited some of his hilarious and really rather touching poetry.

[Alt-Text]


Best of all, MVW regaled us with his entry for the Spectator’s President Erdogan Offensive Poetry Competition which was won notoriously by none other than our former editor and current Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, with the following lines:

There was a young fellow from Ankara
Who was a terrific wankerer
Till he sowed his wild oats
With the help of a goat
But he didn’t even stop to thankera.

Martin’s entry was vetoed thanks to the fact that he hadn’t read the small print which required that all entries be in limerick form. His verse is still a belter, though, and brought the house down last week. If you recall the bizarre story about two celebrities who sought and gained an injunction earlier this year regarding the alleged tumble à trois one of the pair had in a blow-up, olive oil-soaked paddling pool you’ll find it even more droll.

Tabloids thinks they know the name
Of the celebrity they’d like to shame
For a three-way romp in an oily pool
But if you think that sounds quite cool
Prepare yourself to be disgusted…
For the threesome who were really busted
Were a pair of pigs called Pinky and Perky
And President Erdogan of Turkey

Martin’s witty lines led, of course, to a round of saucy limericks which got smuttier and smuttier as the afternoon wore on. I blush as I recall them.

But as I say, our final lunch was but of many such jolly occasions held by the Spectator Wine Club. We aim to have one – sometimes two – lunches a month in the boardroom, featuring the wines of a particular estate or winemaker. Forman & Field cater said lunches and we have a maximum of 14 guests plus me and the winemaker. There is never any shortage of fine wine or sparkling conversation and we invariably have a hoot.

Winemakers and principals who have joined us this year include Nick Hall of Herbert Hall Winery in Kent, producers of exquisite English fizz; Julian Chivite of Grupo Chivite the oldest wine producer in Navarra and one of the most revered in all Spain; Beltrán Domecq, President of the Consejo Regulador de D.O. Jerez/Sherry; Sami Ghosn of Massaya, the celebrated Lebanese winery and arak distillery; Oliver Humbrecht MW of leading Alsace producer, Domaine Zind-Humbrecht; Francois Lurton, the fifth generation of his celebrated family to make wine; James Simpson MW, managing director of Pol Roger Portfolio; Matthieu Barrère from Domaine Chanson, producer of exceptional, handcrafted Burgundies for over 250 years; Michiel Eradus of the boutique New Zealand winery, Eradus Wines and Antonio Menendez, director of sales and marketing at Vega Sicilia, the most celebrated wine estate in all Spain, known as its ‘First Growth’.

If you can get a better lunch in the West End with finer wines or more agreeable company for £75 all in, I’d like to know about it. We’ve Mark Walford, partner in the leading Roussillon estate, Le Soula, coming on Thursday 9th February and Anthony and Olive Hamilton Russell from Hamilton Russell Vineyards in the Cape coming on Thursday 9th March. Do come and join in the fun!

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. click here.

Tagged

You might also like

Kate Bush Live at Hammersmith Odeon, 1979 (Photo: Getty)

It’s not just Kate Bush. Big parts of rock ’n’ roll are quietly right-wing
People's Assembly Against Austerity Hold Demonstration And Festival

Charlotte Church gives up on Corbyn
Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention

My run-in with Ivanka Trump
Red dawn: Lenin demands revolution, April 1917

The centenary of the Russian revolution should be mourned, not celebrated
heathnotebook

A quick drink with The Most Seen Human Who Has Ever Lived
nickyh

BBC replace Nicky Morgan with £1,000 handbag
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

santa-1

How Santa Claus ate Father Christmas

Rotten Borough Reform

Lesson of 2016: if you address people's concerns, "populism" goes away

xmascoghlan

The muddy, bloody origins of a treasured Christmas Eve ritual

xmasrobots

Will our love affair with robots land us in the Natural History Museum?

Cartoons

‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
‘How do we know they’re not fake tidings?’
‘How do we know they’re not fake tidings?’
‘It won’t work — he’s still going to be President.’
‘It won’t work — he’s still going to be President.’
‘Wise men? But we’ve had enough of experts.’
‘Wise men? But we’ve had enough of experts.’
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Charge of the Light Brigade
consent
‘Jungle balls, jungle balls...’
‘Jungle balls, jungle balls...’
‘Well, I think this looks perfect.’
‘Well, I think this looks perfect.’
‘I’ve no idea what it is either, but it was less than half price!’
‘I’ve no idea what it is either, but it was less than half price!’
‘Have you had a carrot job?’
‘Have you had a carrot job?’
sledge
‘And have you been a good boy or girl or gender non-specific?’
‘And have you been a good boy or girl or gender non-specific?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close