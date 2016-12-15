Marketing and Art Fairs Executive (Apollo)

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Vacancies

Marketing and Art Fairs Executive (Apollo)

Permanent. Apollo, The International Art Magazine is looking for a proactive, resourceful and enthusiastic marketing and art fairs executive

Spectator-Vacancies-240x294
apollo-logo-620x413

15 December 2016

1:09 PM

15 December 2016

1:09 PM

Main Tasks:

  • To develop, under the direction of the Apollo Editor and Business Development Director, the marketing and promotion of Apollo.
  • Create greater awareness of the brand, looking for new opportunities for promotion.
  • Manage Apollo’s presence at art fairs in the UK and internationally.
  • Manage and develop Apollo’s media partnerships with art fairs, publishers, and cultural and other institutions.
  • Contribute to fulfilling the strategy to increase the print and digital subscription base, working closely with the Group Marketing Director and their team.
  • Assist the Editor and Business Development Director with clerical and administrative support

Key Responsibilities:

  • Oversee fair partnerships in conjunction with the Apollo Editor and Business Development Director.
  • Budget management for art fairs and other partnerships (and forecasting in conjunction with the Apollo Editor and Business Development Director).
  • Manage and oversee all logistical aspects of art fair stands; stand design, delivery of goods, set up, manning stands and arranging staffing.
  • Man fair stands when required, both in the UK and abroad.
  • In conjunction with the events team, contribute to the organisation and delivery of other Apollo events as and when required.
  • Other brand activities including brand positioning and event marketing, in conjunction with the events team.
  • Maintain and develop relationships with 3rd party suppliers, including magazine distributors, newsstand representatives, art fairs, museums and galleries, publishers.
  • Proactive management of the database to ensure its full use and value for money/efficiency.
  • Assist the group marketing team, where required, in maintaining and expanding the print and digital subscription base to agreed targets, through the implementation of high quality acquisition and retention marketing, including, but not limited to advertising, direct mail, inserts, telemarketing, email, and online/digital.
  • Management of newstrade and circulation activities to ensure stabilisation and growth where possible

Key Skills and Knowledge:

  • Strong communication and sales skills
  • Demonstrable knowledge of the history of art and contemporary art, as well as an interest in the art world/art market
  • Strong English language and proofreading skills
  • Takes ownership & initiative
  • Excellent Microsoft office skills
  • Strong MS Excel knowledge proficient with working databases and able to learn new programs quickly
  • Detail-oriented; understands the importance of meeting deadlines
  • Communicates effectively with all levels of the organisation
  • Able to multi-task and adapt easily to change and changing priorities
  • Commercial awareness
  • Excellent interpersonal skills v
  • An enthusiastic self-starter who works well without supervision and can take/ follow direction
  • Languages

Please email jobs@apollomag.com with some thoughts on what you could bring to this role. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable your notice period. The deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 January 2017. If you haven’t heard from us by Wednesday 11 January 2017 please assume that on this occasion you have not been selected for an interview.

You might also like

Editorial Assistant

Digital Advertising Sales Manager
muisc

A surprising number of great composers were fond of the bottle – but can you hear it?

We’re seeing the sad death of the once noble Labour party
Leading with the chin: Dusty Springfield in the mid 1960s

The mad, bad and sad life of Dusty Springfield
may11

Theresa May left in the cold at EU summit
Show comments
We regret that, due to the volume of applications received, we will only contact you if your application is successful. Those candidates who have not reached the shortlist will not be contacted.
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close