Marketing and Art Fairs Executive (Apollo)

Main Tasks:
- To develop, under the direction of the Apollo Editor and Business Development Director, the marketing and promotion of Apollo.
- Create greater awareness of the brand, looking for new opportunities for promotion.
- Manage Apollo’s presence at art fairs in the UK and internationally.
- Manage and develop Apollo’s media partnerships with art fairs, publishers, and cultural and other institutions.
- Contribute to fulfilling the strategy to increase the print and digital subscription base, working closely with the Group Marketing Director and their team.
- Assist the Editor and Business Development Director with clerical and administrative support
Key Responsibilities:
- Oversee fair partnerships in conjunction with the Apollo Editor and Business Development Director.
- Budget management for art fairs and other partnerships (and forecasting in conjunction with the Apollo Editor and Business Development Director).
- Manage and oversee all logistical aspects of art fair stands; stand design, delivery of goods, set up, manning stands and arranging staffing.
- Man fair stands when required, both in the UK and abroad.
- In conjunction with the events team, contribute to the organisation and delivery of other Apollo events as and when required.
- Other brand activities including brand positioning and event marketing, in conjunction with the events team.
- Maintain and develop relationships with 3rd party suppliers, including magazine distributors, newsstand representatives, art fairs, museums and galleries, publishers.
- Proactive management of the database to ensure its full use and value for money/efficiency.
- Assist the group marketing team, where required, in maintaining and expanding the print and digital subscription base to agreed targets, through the implementation of high quality acquisition and retention marketing, including, but not limited to advertising, direct mail, inserts, telemarketing, email, and online/digital.
- Management of newstrade and circulation activities to ensure stabilisation and growth where possible
Key Skills and Knowledge:
- Strong communication and sales skills
- Demonstrable knowledge of the history of art and contemporary art, as well as an interest in the art world/art market
- Strong English language and proofreading skills
- Takes ownership & initiative
- Excellent Microsoft office skills
- Strong MS Excel knowledge proficient with working databases and able to learn new programs quickly
- Detail-oriented; understands the importance of meeting deadlines
- Communicates effectively with all levels of the organisation
- Able to multi-task and adapt easily to change and changing priorities
- Commercial awareness
- Excellent interpersonal skills v
- An enthusiastic self-starter who works well without supervision and can take/ follow direction
- Languages
Please email jobs@apollomag.com with some thoughts on what you could bring to this role. Please also include your current salary and, if applicable your notice period. The deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 January 2017. If you haven’t heard from us by Wednesday 11 January 2017 please assume that on this occasion you have not been selected for an interview.