Post-truths with Ovid and Tacitus

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Ancient and modern

Post-truths with Ovid and Tacitus

Reckless misunderstanding and untrustworthy whispering? You might call it twittering

31 December 2016

9:00 AM

31 December 2016

9:00 AM

We are told we live in a ‘post-truth’ world. This appears to mean that everyone believes everything they are told as long as enough people say it on enough different media. The Romans called it fama (‘fame’). This term covered news, slander, rumour, public opinion, reputation, notoriety, glory.

When Virgil’s epic hero Aeneas, destined to found Rome, had unwisely started an affair with Dido, the queen of Carthage, fama got to work, and Virgil described what a personified version looked like: a ‘huge, shuddersome monster’, swiftest of all evils, which might start small but gathered strength as it went. Under each feather there was an unsleeping eye, a tongue that was never silent (cf. Henry V ‘Rumour, painted full of tongues’) and an ear ever pricked. She flew by day and night, keeping watch from gables and towers over cities; striking dread into the inhabitants; delighting in lies and distortions as much as truth; fact and fiction mixed in equal parts, squawking as she went. We might say twittering. This is sharply observed: the small beginnings, the gathering speed of dissemination, the unsleeping receptivity to every sight and sound, the indifference to truth.

[Alt-Text]


The poet Ovid, meanwhile, imagined fama as a sort of post-truth clearing-centre in a place ‘from which the whole world is in view’. It is a structure of echoing brass, giving back the sounds it hears, its thousands of entrances always open, never silent, but no din, only murmured whisperings, as hordes of people come and go, each story growing as men add to it. Here it is what people hear and repeat that counts.

Fama derived from a verb meaning ‘say’. Since it was merely words, there was nothing secure about it (‘as usual with fama, every statement is amplified and credited’, said the historian Tacitus); and since humans were naturally jealous and malicious, it was more likely to be negative than positive (of fama, ‘more credence is given when hate is alleged’, Tacitus). No wonder Ovid said ‘Gullibility lives there, reckless Misunderstanding, illusory Ecstasy, mad Panic, civil Disorder and untrustworthy Whispers’.

That’s post-truth for you.

Give something clever this Christmas – a year’s subscription to The Spectator for just £75. And we’ll give you a free bottle of champagne. Click here.

Tagged, , , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Oh no! Do I have to save the world as well as writing books?

st-marys-mundon-essex

Tiny churches can be as uplifting as cathedrals

Stuart Rose Launches The Stronger In Europe Campaign

Whatever happened to Sir George? A festive finale to an eventful year

new-snow

The terrible beauty of snow

Cartoons

clown
‘As you’ve agreed to my fees, I think we can proceed with an insanity plea.’
‘As you’ve agreed to my fees, I think we can proceed with an insanity plea.’
books
‘You’ll have to wait — it’s performing updates.’
‘You’ll have to wait — it’s performing updates.’
‘It’s hopeless. I just can’t get a signal.’
‘It’s hopeless. I just can’t get a signal.’
‘I warn you, you age fast in this job.’
‘I warn you, you age fast in this job.’
‘I finally managed to give up vaping.’
‘I finally managed to give up vaping.’
‘After the festive period I only eat people who have been on a diet.’
‘After the festive period I only eat people who have been on a diet.’
‘This party is so dull I think I’m going to trigger Article 50’
‘This party is so dull I think I’m going to trigger Article 50’
‘They’re completely made up.’
‘They’re completely made up.’
‘Oh yes, that is SO me.’
‘Oh yes, that is SO me.’
‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
‘Six-inch blade… easily concealable…’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close