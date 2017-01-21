1917, and Britain doesn’t quite rule the waves

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

From The Archives

1917, and Britain doesn’t quite rule the waves

A vintage Spectator view on the first world war’s sea struggle

German torpedo craft and submarines with their supply ship, 1917 (Photo: Getty)
German torpedo craft and submarines with their supply ship, 1917 (Photo: Getty)

21 January 2017

9:00 AM

21 January 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘Raiders, submarines and some naval problems’, The Spectator,
20 January 1917: At the moment the enemy’s fleet is compelled to remain in its own ports and to challenge us from safe retreats, sometimes behind lock-gates and always behind well-sown minefields. Still, the fact remains that the enemy can come out if they like, though we cannot make them do so when we like, and further that with good luck they can actually smuggle out a raider or two. We are top-dog, but up till now we have not been able to get a good bite at the under-dog, and he remains, though in a humiliating position, quite fit for work and mischief.

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

hamiltonwineclub

Winemakers Lunch with Anthony Hamilton Russell
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

ogilby

The first British road atlas — a luxury fit for a king

bruce-s

If only Bruce Springsteen could write as well as he sings

Kray Brothers

Living next door to a Kray twin

24127-52475

The secret society that made ‘nativist’ an insult

Cartoons

locks
Actually, you do expect something like that to happen round here.
Actually, you do expect something like that to happen round here.
‘Fifty quid on the end of the world by 2018.’
‘Fifty quid on the end of the world by 2018.’
reboot
‘Get your own report on the sharing society.’
‘Get your own report on the sharing society.’
‘There’s your problem — leaves online.’
‘There’s your problem — leaves online.’
‘Sorry, what? I was just replying to a Tinder message.’
‘Sorry, what? I was just replying to a Tinder message.’
‘Would you mind if some students watch while you become increasingly irritated by the waiting and staff shortages?’
‘Would you mind if some students watch while you become increasingly irritated by the waiting and staff shortages?’
‘One sheep’s clothing ready to go.’
‘One sheep’s clothing ready to go.’
‘This is the famous transfer window.’
‘This is the famous transfer window.’
‘Good news, you have permission to live from home this weekend.’
‘Good news, you have permission to live from home this weekend.’
open
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close