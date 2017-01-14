No, he didn’t: Obama’s legacy

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Leading article

No, he didn’t: Obama’s legacy

The reality is that he leaves America with Black Lives Matter on the one hand and Donald Trump on the other

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

14 January 2017

9:00 AM

14 January 2017

9:00 AM

The irony of Barack Obama’s presidency is that while it began at a time when it seemed America’s fortunes could only improve, his inauguration day turned out to be his personal high water mark.

The retiring President’s speech in Chicago this week contained flashes of the optimism that he brought to a country and a world which was reeling from the banking crisis and mired in the deepest recession since the 1930s. It recalled the sense of hope that he would lift America’s reputation abroad, shattered as it was by the Iraq war.

Yet eight years on, even Obama’s keenest supporters are struggling to answer: what exactly is his legacy? ‘Yes, we did,’ he roared to the crowd, in reply to his old rallying cry of ‘Yes, we can.’ But did what? By every measure, he claimed, ‘America is a better, stronger place.’ It is hard to square that with the fractious country he leaves behind.

The cold reality is that Obama’s legacy is Black Lives Matter on the one hand and Donald Trump on the other. Of all things, Obama was supposed to be a unifier.

Yet those who had to live under his higher taxes and studied his administration more closely see a man who preached unity and went on to practise partisanship. Bill Clinton realised that it is cross-party deals which tend to endure — his pioneering achievement in welfare reform was the result of his working with Republicans. Obama, by contrast, approached his reforms by trying to overrule legislatures over which he did not have full control. That is why much of his legacy now looks set to be dismantled.


Many believed that Obamacare would be the President’s lasting achievement. Instead it looks doomed, its flaws exposed. Insurance companies are withdrawing from it, premiums are rising sharply — and still there are 29 million Americans without health insurance or cover under Medicaid. America’s economy improved, as it only could. Yet few believe that the banking system has been corrected. On the contrary, the view of many Americans is that Wall Street got away it — bankers were bailed out while ordinary Americans paid the price.

As for the Democrats, it seemed at first as if Obama would rejuvenate them. Instead, they have aged and withered. Who could name an inspiring left-of-centre leader who is not of pensionable years? It is a party whose high command is represented by Hillary Clinton, 69, and Elizabeth Warren, 67, and whose rebellious streak is provided by Bernie Sanders, 75. Worse, the Democrats have become the party of the aloof insider, of government talking down to people. It takes something when you allow a plutocrat opponent to beat you by posing as a man of the people — yet that is what the Democrats have achieved.

It is easier to admire Obama from abroad, away from his domestic failures. Yet on foreign policy, too, he has fallen sadly short of expectations. A man bestowed with the Nobel Peace Prize after only a few months in office spent the next seven years doing nothing to deserve it. Faced with the Syrian crisis, he didn’t invade as George W. Bush and his neocon henchmen might have done. But has the outcome been any better? Syria is in as much mess as post-Saddam Iraq was, and Islamists remain undefeated. In setting Assad red lines which he was then allowed to cross, Obama made America look pathetically weak and created a power vacuum which Putin has been only too eager to fill.

On Iran, Obama promised to lift sanctions and re-admit the country to global trade in return for an end to its nuclear weapons programme. Obama stuck to his side of the bargain, but Iran has been allowed to carry on importing uranium from Russia and developing long-range missiles without sanction.

The best thing about Barack Obama’s presidency is that it happened at all. His election was a sign of America’s progress: that a country could go from Jim Crow to electing a black president in two generations. Obama’s calm demeanour was the perfect counter to those who saw America as an aggressive nation. But his personal attributes did not translate into policy success.

Nor was he able to address growing racial tension. Building a ‘post-racial society’ was unrealistic, he now admits. That is to put it mildly — last summer a poll suggested that 69 per cent of Americans believed race relations in the US to be ‘mostly bad’. For all his oratorical gifts, Obama failed to find a language that emphasised both social justice and national pride. He should not have defended Colin Kaepernick, the sportsman who in protest at racial discrimination refused to stand for the national anthem. Kaepernick was born in poverty to a single mother who put him up for adoption. He shone at school and was offered a full sports scholarship to the University of Nevada. At the age of 27 he signed a $143 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick’s story is possible only in America, yet he refused to sing.

And now a disappointing president gives way to a preposterous one. The only hope is that Donald Trump may surprise on the upside, by governing in a better way than he campaigned. His tax cuts may pass power to ordinary Americans, who would undoubtedly use it more wisely than his government. He may drop his protectionist instincts.

In no sense has America been transformed by its first black president. On the contrary, it begins a new chapter in a weaker position internationally, and with starker social divides and a more pessimistic outlook than at Obama’s inauguration eight years ago.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Stressed Businessman in Office Cubicle

Never speak to the inland revenue at New Year

PaleyLive: Billions: Sneak Peek at Season Two, Plus Discussion

Love becomes hate in the twisted world of PC

silence

So long and repetitive, I had a nap: Silence reviewed

istock-501706450

I couldn't bring myself to say 'depression'. And the GP wouldn't give me an appointment

Cartoons

knight
‘Good idea gathering the circus animals. At least we won’t be bored.’
‘Good idea gathering the circus animals. At least we won’t be bored.’
‘I can’t get in to work, so I’m striking from home.’
‘I can’t get in to work, so I’m striking from home.’
mcguinness
‘It’s not what I expected.’
‘It’s not what I expected.’
money
books
‘…but most of all I’d like to thank Vladimir Putin for fixing this.’
‘…but most of all I’d like to thank Vladimir Putin for fixing this.’
‘Russia hacked my homework, miss.’
‘Russia hacked my homework, miss.’
‘Apparently he’s in the restoration business.’
‘Apparently he’s in the restoration business.’
‘Hooray! Now we’re in charge of our own destiny!’
‘Hooray! Now we’re in charge of our own destiny!’
heaven
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close