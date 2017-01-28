Portrait of the week

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Portrait of the week

Portrait of the week

portrait28jan

28 January 2017

9:00 AM

28 January 2017

9:00 AM

Home

The Supreme Court ruled by eight to three that, without an act of Parliament, the government could not effectually invoke Article 50 to start Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. It argued: ‘If, as we consider, what would otherwise be a prerogative act would result in a change in domestic law, the act can only lawfully be carried out with the sanction of primary legislation enacted by the Queen in Parliament.’ The court said that devolved assemblies did not have to assent to the move. In general, it said, ‘The effect of any particular referendum must depend on the terms of the statute which authorises it.’ The government announced a bill to invoke the article. Emily Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, said: ‘If necessary, there will be hand-to-hand combat on this.’ Londoners were warned that ‘very high’ levels of air pollution had been reached in a spell of still, sunny days.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, flew off to meet President Donald Trump, going home via Turkey. She had earlier refused to say during a television interview whether she had been told, before a Commons vote on the renewal of Trident, about a test off Florida in which, according to the Sunday Times, a missile with no nuclear warhead went off course. Lord Hennessy, the historian, said in the House of Lords that he had witnessed the test. The government said it was considering making sex education compulsory in schools. A member of the House of Keys was granted leave to introduce a bill legalising abortion in the Isle of Man. The Food Standards Agency warned of a risk of cancer from eating toast, crisps or roast potatoes.


Michelle O’Neill, aged 40, succeeded Martin McGuinness as the leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland. Robert Hannigan, the director of GCHQ since 2014, is to stand down for family reasons. BT shares fell by 21 per cent after it was found that a scandal in the company’s Italian operations would set it back £530 million. Bernie Ecclestone, aged 86, said he had been forced out of his position running Formula 1 by Liberty Media, which paid £6.4 billion for the operation. Erwin and Krystian Markowski, from Nottingham, were jailed for six years for trafficking 18 people from Poland, sending them to work at Sports Direct and keeping most of their wages.

Abroad

President Donald Trump, by executive order, withdrew America from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement that had been signed by 12 countries but never ratified by the US Congress. Mr Trump also banned by executive order grants of federal money to groups abroad that perform or promote abortions, and he then got to work on plans to restrict immigration from Mexico and from Muslim countries in the Middle East. President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico is to hold talks with him next week. People in St Louis, Missouri, were unable to borrow books when a malware attack was launched against 17 public libraries with demands for ransoms, which the authorities said were not paid.

Peace talks between the Syrian government and leaders of rebel groups opened in Astana, Kazakhstan, with the involvement of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which said they would jointly enforce a ceasefire. Forces fighting to regain Mosul from the Islamic State retook the half of the city east of the Tigris. The Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, whose party is in for a challenge in March elections from the Freedom party of Geert Wilders, took out full-page newspaper advertisements to say to immigrants: ‘Behave normally or go away.’ Sixteen people died when a bus full of schoolchildren from Hungary crashed and caught fire near Verona; a teacher, Gyorgy Vigh, saved many pupils but lost a son and daughter. Nine people were rescued from a hotel in Abruzzo, Italy, engulfed by an avalanche after an earthquake; rescuers also found three sheepdog puppies alive after five days.

Yahya Jammeh, the former President of Gambia defeated in elections in December, flew into exile in Equatorial Guinea after soldiers from several West African nations, including Senegal, had entered the Gambia. Israel announced the building of 2,500 more homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. A relaxation of the one-child policy in China saw 17.9 million births last year, a rise of 1.3 million. South African police seized 5,000 donkey hides thought to be from illegally slaughtered animals, and bound for China for use in traditional medicine. India said it plans to check the height of Mount Everest to see if it had shrunk in the Nepal earthquake of 2015.            CSH

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

You might also like

Production Editor
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

main-qimg-95bccce4d96cfbc0565faba98a32c909-c

What physicists understand that economists don’t

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

If you can see top games for free, where will footie’s millions come from?

2101gayford

Sandra Blow's paintings hold their own with Sixties stars like Hockney and Riley

Visitors outside the Royal Festival Hall in with London Eye

Does Radio 3 really need to tiptoe around every controversy?

Cartoons

goldfish
desk
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
3men
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close