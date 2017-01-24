X

Vacancies

Production Editor

Permanent. We're looking for an exceptional production editor – someone with skill, patience and a love of good writing.

Spectator-Vacancies-240x294

24 January 2017

9:53 AM

24 January 2017

9:53 AM

The Spectator, the oldest continually published magazine in the English language, is looking for an exceptional production editor – someone with skill, patience and a love of good writing. You will ensure the magazine goes off to press each week on time and error-free, with all its writers’ wit and style preserved and with compelling heads and sells for both print and digital. And you’ll help The Spectator’s supplements maintain similarly high standards.

In addition to first-class subbing, headline-writing and proofreading skills, the successful candidate needs to be able to set and meet priorities calmly in the face of multiple tight deadlines, and to help others do the same: you will be working directly with the editor and commissioning editors, and managing a team of two part-time subs.

An eye for design would also be helpful, as would the ability to work quickly in Indesign and some familiarity with Photoshop.

We regret that, due to the volume of applications received, we will only contact you if your application is successful. Those candidates who have not reached the shortlist will not be contacted.
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
