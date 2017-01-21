Stupidity takes hold of another students’ union

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Rod Liddle

Stupidity takes hold of another students’ union

At Soas, non-white students have been complaining of a lack of ‘cultural familiarity’ with their white tutors

Rod_Liddle-240x2941
Teacher writing on the board for math

21 January 2017

9:00 AM

21 January 2017

9:00 AM

I had never heard the acronym Soas before I started work at the BBC, almost 30 years ago. But as a very young producer at the corporation I was asked to fix up a story about something appalling happening in Africa — I can’t remember exactly what. Famine or cannibalism maybe. Or perhaps one mitigated by the other. The senior producer told me to get someone from Soas to explain it all. What’s Soas, I asked?

‘The School of Oriental and African Studies,’ I was informed. ‘It’s in London. It’s basically a place where we try to work out what on earth the natives are up to now.’

It was a different BBC back then. I was based in the old Broadcasting House, at the top of Regent Street. An eight-floor building — the first seven floors pretty much exclusively white. But then loads of black people working on the top floor — that was the canteen. By the time I left the BBC in 2004 things had changed markedly. The canteen was still staffed almost exclusively by black people. But now there were lots of black people several floors lower down, not serving food at all — in the ‘Community Affairs Unit’. Progress, then, of a kind.

I suspect Soas has changed quite a bit, too. As far as I can discern, it now seems to be a place for castigating whitey and especially British whitey. Fair enough — I suppose we need castigating, and it’s good for the soul. But it has got itself in the news recently as a consequence of the demands of its students’ union, which has outflanked even the students’ unions of Oxford and University College London in the cretin stakes. Which takes some doing.

The students have been addressing the fact that black and minority ethnic (BME) students get lower grades than whitey. The conclusion they reached was that white lecturers, especially the older white lecturers, were unable to teach black students because they effectively spoke a different language. ‘Non-white students were comparatively less likely than their peers to be able to access the advantages of cultural familiarity with their tutor,’ as they put it. There were also complaints that the courses were ethnocentric, or culturally biased in favour of the crackers.


It’s a remarkable finding. Can you imagine what would happen if white students complained that they were unhappy with black lecturers because of the students’ inability to ‘access the advantages of cultural familiarity’? Here’s what one student said: ‘Both of my tutors are white men. How can I really… have a rapport and feel comfortable talking to a 60-year-old white man…?’

The obvious answer is — by shedding your institutionalised racism, you moron, a racism which has been inculcated by two decades of liberal pandering to this epic sense of misplaced victimhood. But don’t hold your breath for that to happen.

And the implication of all this is what? That black students should be taught only by black lecturers, and whites by whites? That the classes should be segregated? Or that simply that all the crackers should be sacked? Because they are no longer relevant.

But perhaps there is a way forward for these forlorn and derided white academics. They could get with the programme a little and attempt to communicate with their BME students in a familiar discourse — and present the facts with a little more modernity and in a form of patois which would be appreciated by all BME students. Such as this year one module in White Colonial Oppression:

Yo, muthafucka, this ain’t gonna please ya,
I’m talkin bout a place whitey call Rhodesia,
Tings that went on there, you’d have a muthafuckin seizure,
You’d be sick to your gut and you’d get alopecia.
But now it’s ok it’s called Zimbabwe
And run by a bro we call Mugabe
An bitches — this is gonna faze ya
He whup’ some Uncle Tom call’ Abel Muzarawe
Now Bob’s da man an’ he rule de whole place
Cos Zimbabwe now is a democratic safe space
Yo, bitch, chillin, etc.

(With apologies to Snoop Doggy Dogg)

That kind of thing would do it, I think. But it might be difficult to jolt the hideous white academics out of their ethnocentric complacency. And yet it would add such a vibrancy and vitality to the course, don’t you think?

Ah, forgive me, please. My pastiche above is grotesque and offensive, and indeed intended to be. It is not remotely how most black people talk. Most black British people talk very similarly, if not identically, to the way in which white British people talk. There is no real problem of communication, unless you are a racist who hates being lectured to by someone who has a different coloured skin. Unless you have racism and victimhood socialised into the core of your very being. And that pastiche was intended to highlight the repulsive undertones to those complaints from mithering sections of the student body. Sack whitey, because he’s white. Isn’t that foul?

The comparative failure of BME students (though I’ll bet most of the Asian BME students don’t struggle terribly much) is not a consequence of some lecturers being hideously white. My guess is that it’s more a consequence of an anti-educationalist culture, reflected in the GCSE and A-level attainments for young black Britons. And of that acquired sense of victimhood, drummed into them from far too early an age — and also might perhaps be the consequence of affirmative action intended to raise the proportion of BME students at Soas, so that some real dunderheads get through pretty much solely on account of the colour of their skins.

Surely, sooner or later, we will get rid of all this idiocy, this approach to race which is deeply divisive and corrosive. It has been going on for too long.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , ,

You might also like

hamiltonwineclub

Winemakers Lunch with Anthony Hamilton Russell
Cityscape with a sunset in the background

The hateful whispers that make me want to move from London to Tel Aviv
Reggie and Ronnie Kray (Photo: Getty)

Living next door to a Kray twin
(Photo: Getty)

All hail Donald Trump: slayer of the Great Green Blob
pope-francis_se

Why more and more priests can’t stand Pope Francis
Luftwaffe Over Greece

Acts of heroism are wasted on Davos Man and generation snowflake
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

ogilby

The first British road atlas — a luxury fit for a king

bruce-s

If only Bruce Springsteen could write as well as he sings

Kray Brothers

Living next door to a Kray twin

24127-52475

The secret society that made ‘nativist’ an insult

Cartoons

locks
Actually, you do expect something like that to happen round here.
Actually, you do expect something like that to happen round here.
‘Fifty quid on the end of the world by 2018.’
‘Fifty quid on the end of the world by 2018.’
reboot
‘Get your own report on the sharing society.’
‘Get your own report on the sharing society.’
‘There’s your problem — leaves online.’
‘There’s your problem — leaves online.’
‘Sorry, what? I was just replying to a Tinder message.’
‘Sorry, what? I was just replying to a Tinder message.’
‘Would you mind if some students watch while you become increasingly irritated by the waiting and staff shortages?’
‘Would you mind if some students watch while you become increasingly irritated by the waiting and staff shortages?’
‘One sheep’s clothing ready to go.’
‘One sheep’s clothing ready to go.’
‘This is the famous transfer window.’
‘This is the famous transfer window.’
‘Good news, you have permission to live from home this weekend.’
‘Good news, you have permission to live from home this weekend.’
open
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close