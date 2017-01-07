X

From The Archives

The Spectator on the killing of Rasputin

‘A subject of congratulation for all true friends of Russia’

Russian mystic and self-styled holy man Grigory Yefimovich Rasputin (Photo: Getty)
Russian mystic and self-styled holy man Grigory Yefimovich Rasputin (Photo: Getty)

7 January 2017

9:00 AM

7 January 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘News of the Week’, The Spectator, 6 January 1917: The war has been crowded with romantic adventures by sea and land in every part of the world, but perhaps nothing is more sensational, more reminiscent of blue lights and the accents of warning and suspense from the orchestra, than the murder of the monk Rasputin in Petrograd… Whether those who took his life did so on the grounds of private revenge or of patriotism remains to be seen. In any case, we agree with Reuter’s correspondent that the disappearance of this sinister figure is a subject for congratulation for all true friends of Russia.

 

