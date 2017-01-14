X

From The Archives

The trouble with alliances, 1917

A man cannot when he is in partnership be wholly master in his own house or office

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

14 January 2017

9:00 AM

14 January 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘The Rome conference and bonds of alliance’, The Spectator, 13 January 1917:
There may be the greatest possible good, nay, even salvation, in partnership or alliance; but the fact that partnerships and alliances do involve loss of free will, and that a man cannot when he is in partnership be wholly master in his own house or office, must never be forgotten. Yet, strangely enough, this is a fact which is constantly ignored even by our experts in foreign affairs, with results which are often not only exceedingly unfair to the British nation as a whole, but grossly unfair to individuals.

 

