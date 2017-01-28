What Donald Trump doesn't get about rhetoric

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Ancient and modern

What Donald Trump doesn't get about rhetoric

His cavalier attitude to language would have appalled the ancient Greeks

28 January 2017

9:00 AM

28 January 2017

9:00 AM

In his inaugural speech last week, the new President Trump said, among much else, the ‘American carnage’ of poverty, ignorance and criminal gangs ‘stops right here and stops right now’.

Since nobody with the slightest intelligence would offer such hostages to fortune, there is no point in paying attention to what he says, any more than to what he tweets.

This disrespect for words would have appalled the ancient Greeks, who were well aware of the power of language, both for good and ill. The sophist Gorgias, for example (d. c. 380 bc), talked of the superhuman might of logos (‘speech, utterance’) which was such that it could make you feel happy, putan end to fear, remove feelings of grief,and so on.


Logos had another important meaning for the ancient Greeks: ‘reason, debate’ (cf. our ‘logic’). The orator Isocrates (d. 338 bc) put persuasion by logos — rational, public debate — as the driving force behind law and therefore also behind justice, without which civilisation and all it stood for were impossible.

By the same token, however, logos could be perverted to evil ends. This was Plato’s problem with rhetoric. His point was that the audience for a solo oration could not test the quality of the argument by close and persistent interrogation.

‘Convey this message to composers of speeches and written discourses,’ said Plato, ‘that they must defend or prove them by spoken arguments, if they want to be known as true orators or legislators’. That is why Plato wrote his work as dialogues: because it wasas close to the spoken word as he could possibly get.

Mr Trump gives the impression of being a loud-mouthed bully, without interest in dialogue or other points of view, who will say anything to humiliate others and appear a winner (what the ancient Greeks meant by hubris).

Under such a slave to his own amour propre, who seems to think he has merely to speak for it to be done, his advisers will have their work cut out to generate realistic policy in the country’s best interests.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

Production Editor
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

main-qimg-95bccce4d96cfbc0565faba98a32c909-c

What physicists understand that economists don’t

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

If you can see top games for free, where will footie’s millions come from?

2101gayford

Sandra Blow's paintings hold their own with Sixties stars like Hockney and Riley

Visitors outside the Royal Festival Hall in with London Eye

Does Radio 3 really need to tiptoe around every controversy?

Cartoons

goldfish
desk
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘I defy anyone in the public eye to say that they don’t find this sort of personal criticism hurtful.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘This town ain’t big enough for the both of us.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘But whatever you do, don’t burn the toast.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘Children! You mustn’t watch TV after the 9 o’clock watershed. Go and look at porn on your computers.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
‘It’s come to my attention that you’ve been using your work computer to download violent images of zebra being slaughtered.’
3men
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘Cool. If you go into Google Street View, you can see where you’re going.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘I can’t eat that — I’m black-toast intolerant.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It’s from Liam Fox.’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
‘It followed me home — can we keep it?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2016 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close