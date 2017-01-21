X

Menu
Close

Barometer

Why does America inaugurate its presidents in January?

Also in our Barometer column: longest and shortest addresses, the cost of Trump’s wall, and advertising in Piccadilly

21 January 2017

9:00 AM

21 January 2017

9:00 AM

Starting cold

Why is US Presidential Inauguration Day always on 20 January?

— The date was moved from 4 March in the 20th amendment to the US constitution, passed on 23 January 1933, but it is hard to find any significance to the date. The change was made in an attempt to reduce the lame-duck period of an outgoing president, though it did increase the risk of a repeat of what happened in 1841 when William Henry Harrison was sworn in. Choosing not to wear a coat, hat or gloves, he made the longest inaugural speech of any president, at two hours. Three weeks later he was reported to be suffering from a cold, which developed into pneumonia and then pleurisy, leading to his death on 4 April — although some doubt the connection with inauguration day.

— On 4 March 1841, Washington was 48°F (9°C) and wet. The forecast for this year’s inauguration day was 42°F with rain.

Men of few and many words


Which presidents have made the longest and shortest inaugural addresses?

LONGEST
Number of words
William H. Harrison, 1841 8,445
William Howard Taft, 1909 5,433
James Knox Polk, 1845 4,776
James Monroe, 1821 4,467
Benjamin Harrison, 1889 4,388

 

SHORTEST
Number of words
George Washington, 1793 135
Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1945 559
Abraham Lincoln, 1865 698
Zachary Taylor, 1849 996
Theodore Roosevelt, 1905 985

 

The cost of the wall

Donald Trump reiterated his plan to build a wall along the US-Mexican border. Some estimates of its cost:

Donald Trump, 2015 $8bn–$12bn
Congressional Republicans, 2017 $14bn
Marc Rosenblum, Migration Policy Institute, 2015 $15bn-25bn
Washington Post, 2016 $25bn
Todd Sternfield, CEO, Superior Concrete Products of Texas, 2017 $50bn

The lights of Piccadilly

The six remaining illuminated advertising screens at Piccadilly Circus were turned off so they can be replaced with a single screen.
— The first illuminated sign is usually said to have been ‘Drink Perrier’, hung outside the Café Monico in 1908. But a 3ft ‘Mellin’s Foods’ sign had appeared four years earlier.
— The current signs bring in £4m a year, according to Campaign. But the new single LED screen will be worth £30m.

