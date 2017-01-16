Winemakers Lunch with Anthony Hamilton Russell

Join us in the Spectator boardroom on Thursday 9th March 2017 for the next in this year’s series of Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Anthony Hamilton Russell, producer of South Africa’s most ‘Burgundian’ Pinot Noir and arguably its finest one too.
These are exciting times for South African winemakers and Anthony will chat about the current state of play in the Cape as he introduces various fine vintages of his own exceptional Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays as well as his Southern Right Sauvignon Blanc.
Always eloquent and often outspoken, Anthony, and his wife Olive, will happily answer guests’ questions over a four-course lunch provided by our partners, Forman & Field.
The lunch costs £75 per person and is limited to just 14 seats. Book now to avoid disappointment.
Thursday 9 March | 12.30 p.m. | £75
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London SW1H 9HP
To book, call 020 7961 0000 or head to The Spectator Shop.
