X

X

X

X

From The Archives

1917: The Americans are coming!

It’s not that we wish them to enter the war — the Germans are making it inevitable

American troops preparing for WWI (Photo: Getty)

25 February 2017

9:00 AM

25 February 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘What will the United States do?’,
The Spectator, 24 February 1917: It may be that the congestion of American shipping may force Mr Wilson’s hand, for a partial paralysis in the docks is temporary evidence that Germany can intimidate the greatest of neutrals. But, on the whole, we expect that some more sudden and violent demonstration of German violence will cause Mr Wilson to summon the American nation to action. When that happens we shall be able to say that Germany, among her other diplomatic achievements, has reunited the Anglo-Saxon world.

 

