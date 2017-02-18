1917: War is no excuse for theft

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

From The Archives

1917: War is no excuse for theft

We have to concentrate all our energies on beating our enemy in the field and on the sea

18 February 2017

9:00 AM

18 February 2017

9:00 AM

From ‘The confiscation of enemy property’, The Spectator, 17 February 1917: It is perfectly possible to remove German influences without confiscating German property. This, as far as can be gathered, is the policy which the French have followed, and in their interest as well as in our own we ought also to follow it. The Germans, to give them in this matter the full credit which is due to them, have been very slow to take any steps against British property held in Germany… We do not wish to give them an excuse for fresh crimes. Our business is to punish them as a nation for the crimes they have already committed. In order to effect this object we have to concentrate all our energies upon beating our enemy in the field and on the sea. We shall do nothing to help our cause, and we shall do much to impair our reputation, if we allow covetous hands to steal enemy private property established here under the implied guarantee of our laws.

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Simon Callow tries (again) to get inside Wagner’s head

Was Ezra Pound mad?

Meet the opera conductor who’s marginally less popular than Donald Trump

How radio can help refugees integrate

Cartoons

‘Grow up!’
‘Grow up!’
‘Welcome to solitary.’
‘Welcome to solitary.’
‘Let’s face it, the world is getting to be a more dangerous place.’
‘Let’s face it, the world is getting to be a more dangerous place.’
‘CCTV.’
‘CCTV.’
‘I was the first in my family to get into student debt.’
‘I was the first in my family to get into student debt.’
‘I see — and how long has your kettle been talking to your laptop?’
‘I see — and how long has your kettle been talking to your laptop?’
‘If I wanted pain and humiliation I’d join the Labour party!’
‘If I wanted pain and humiliation I’d join the Labour party!’
‘Dammit, no reception. I’ll just tell you instead.’
‘Dammit, no reception. I’ll just tell you instead.’
‘You’ll have to excuse David… he’s making himself great again.’
‘You’ll have to excuse David… he’s making himself great again.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close