How many goals must an England footballer score to be knighted?

Match of the knights
Emails emerged suggesting David Beckham would rather appreciate a knighthood. How many goals do you have to score for England (or what else do you have to do in football) to gain the honour?
— Alf Ramsey (knighted 1967): 3 goals for England, won World Cup as manager
— Bobby Robson (2002) 4 goals, took England to World Cup semi-finals
— Trevor Brooking (2004) 5 goals, was chairman of Sport England
— Stanley Matthews (1965) 11 goals
— Tom Finney (1998) 30 goals
— Bobby Charlton (1994) 49 goals
(David Beckham scored 17 goals for England. Other prominent England players who were not, or have not yet been, knighted include World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore, goalkeeper Gordon Banks and Gary Lineker, who shares Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 49 England goals.)
Legal outlaws
Phil Shiner, whose defunct legal firm Public Interest Lawyers brought cases of misconduct against British troops serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, was struck off after 12 charges of misconduct against him were proved. How many solicitors are struck off?
— In 2013 the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority (SRA) closed 11,387 misconduct investigations.
— Of these, 31 led to fines and 27 solicitors were struck off.
Source: FOI request to SRA
Reigning champions
The Queen marked 65 years on the throne. Some monarchs who have managed longer:
|Sobhuza II (Swaziland), 1899–1982
|82
|Louis XIV (France), 1643–1715
|72
|Rama IX (Thailand), 1946–2016
|70
|Johannes II (Liechtenstein),
1858–1929
|70
|Franz Joseph I (Austria-Hungary),
1848–1916
|68
(The Queen will have to live until 18 October 2034, when she will be 108, to overtake Sobhuza II and become the longest-serving monarch whose reign is reliably recorded.)
Rooms for manoeuvre
The government proposed incentives for elderly people to downsize their homes. How is UK housing wealth distributed?
Median housing wealth of highest earners
|Age group
|
Median housing wealth
|16-34
|£20,000
|35-49
|£180,000
|50-64
|£293,000
|65-79
|£450,000
|80-plus
|£385,000
Source: Joseph Rowntree Foundation/University of Dundee
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.