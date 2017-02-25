The footballing giant killers of 1914

Big league
Lincoln City became the first non-league club since Queens Park Rangers in 1914 to win a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. But what happened in 1914?
— There were only 40 league clubs and QPR won a bye through the early rounds.
— They drew 2-2 with Bristol City before winning 2-0 in a replay.
— They beat Swansea and Birmingham (2-1 each) to reach the quarter-finals, where Liverpool beat them 2-1.
— Liverpool lost the final 1-0 to Burnley, the team Lincoln beat last weekend.
— That final was the last held at the Crystal Palace, which had been its venue since 1895.
Mega mergers
Unilever rejected a £115 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz. What happened after huge mergers that did go through?
—Vodafone paid £112 billion for German telecoms giant Mannesmann in 2000 but suffered hefty related losses.
— RBS paid £49 billion for Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007, leading to its emergency bailout by the government.
— AOL paid $165 billion (then £82 billion) for Time Warner in 2000. It was a disaster and they demerged in 2009.
— Kraft Heinz was itself merged less than two years ago. In July 2015 the combined company was worth $46 billion and its share price was $77. This week it was $96.
Raising questions
The government proposed letting companies use the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) instead of the Retail Prices Index (RPI) as a basis for rises in defined-benefit pension schemes. What would a pension starting at £10,000 a year be worth now?
|RETIREMENT
|RPU RISE
|5 years ago
|£11,155
|10 years ago
|£13,169
|15 years ago
|£15,326
|20 years ago
|£17,195
|25 years ago
|£19,579
|RETIREMENT
|CPI RISE
|5 years ago
|£10,718
|10 years ago
|£12,580
|15 years ago
|£13,758
|20 years ago
|£14,653
|25 years ago
|£16,514
Source: ONS
Going rates
A controversial business rates revaluation will give some High Street shops larger bills and some Amazon distribution centres lower ones. How much does it cost to set up a small shop?
|BUSINESS
|SQ FT
|Takeaway, Grimsby
|350
|Hair salon, Enfield
|400
|Grocery, Battersea
|850
|Café, Fitzrovia
|763
|Lights shop, Bath
|1,120
|Bookie, Mids’boro
| 2,150
|BUSINESS
|RENT (P.A.)
|Takeaway, Grimsby
|£3,500
|Hair salon, Enfield
|£5,500
|Grocery, Battersea
|£26,000
|Café, Fitzrovia
|£19,000
|Lights shop, Bath
|£30,000
|Bookie, Mids’boro
|£37,000
|BUSINESS
|RATES
|Takeaway, Grimsby
|£0
|Hair salon, Enfield
|£600
|Grocery, Battersea
|£800
|Café, Fitzrovia
|£6,200
|Lights shop, Bath
|£9,000
|Bookie, Mids’boro
|£16,000
Source: Zoopla, Valuation Office Agency
