The footballing giant killers of 1914

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Barometer

The footballing giant killers of 1914

Also in Barometer: when mega mergers go wrong; will your pension go up less?

25 February 2017

9:00 AM

25 February 2017

9:00 AM

Big league

Lincoln City became the first non-league club since Queens Park Rangers in 1914 to win a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. But what happened in 1914?
— There were only 40 league clubs and QPR won a bye through the early rounds.
— They drew 2-2 with Bristol City before winning 2-0 in a replay.
— They beat Swansea and Birmingham (2-1 each) to reach the quarter-finals, where Liverpool beat them 2-1.
— Liverpool lost the final 1-0 to Burnley, the team Lincoln beat last weekend.
— That final was the last held at the Crystal Palace, which had been its venue since 1895.

Mega mergers

Unilever rejected a £115 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz. What happened after huge mergers that did go through?
Vodafone paid £112 billion for German telecoms giant Mannesmann in 2000 but suffered hefty related losses.
RBS paid £49 billion for Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007, leading to its emergency bailout by the government.
AOL paid $165 billion (then £82 billion) for Time Warner in 2000. It was a disaster and they demerged in 2009.
Kraft Heinz was itself merged less than two years ago. In July 2015 the combined company was worth $46 billion and its share price was $77. This week it was $96.

Raising questions

The government proposed letting companies use the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) instead of the Retail Prices Index (RPI) as a basis for rises in defined-benefit pension schemes. What would a pension starting at £10,000 a year be worth now?

RETIREMENT RPU RISE
5 years ago £11,155
10 years ago £13,169
15 years ago £15,326
20 years ago £17,195
25 years ago £19,579
RETIREMENT CPI RISE
5 years ago £10,718
10 years ago £12,580
15 years ago £13,758
20 years ago £14,653
25 years ago £16,514

Source: ONS

Going rates

A controversial business rates revaluation will give some High Street shops larger bills and some Amazon distribution centres lower ones. How much does it cost to set up a small shop?

BUSINESS SQ FT
Takeaway, Grimsby 350
Hair salon, Enfield 400
Grocery, Battersea 850
Café, Fitzrovia 763
Lights shop, Bath 1,120
Bookie, Mids’boro 2,150
BUSINESS RENT (P.A.)
Takeaway, Grimsby £3,500
Hair salon, Enfield £5,500
Grocery, Battersea £26,000
Café, Fitzrovia £19,000
Lights shop, Bath £30,000
Bookie, Mids’boro £37,000
BUSINESS RATES
Takeaway, Grimsby £0
Hair salon, Enfield £600
Grocery, Battersea £800
Café, Fitzrovia £6,200
Lights shop, Bath £9,000
Bookie, Mids’boro £16,000

Source: Zoopla, Valuation Office Agency

 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

The Labour party has turned into a political bed-blocker

I went to see Disney World — and saw a dying country

Althea Altemus: a single mother in the Roaring Twenties

There’s swash and buckle galore in Dumas’s sequel to The Three Musketeers

Cartoons

‘I’ve got us a TV dinner, followed by an iPlayer dinner, followed by a Facebook dinner, followed by a Twitter dinner...’
‘I’ve got us a TV dinner, followed by an iPlayer dinner, followed by a Facebook dinner, followed by a Twitter dinner...’
‘It says, “Check your privilege.” The bastards are virtue-signalling us.’
‘It says, “Check your privilege.” The bastards are virtue-signalling us.’
‘I was found guilty by a majority verdict, but I’m hoping the minority will rise up…’
‘I was found guilty by a majority verdict, but I’m hoping the minority will rise up…’
‘I’m drinking to forget the lunchtime drinking ban.’
‘I’m drinking to forget the lunchtime drinking ban.’
‘Take me to your leader’s Twitter feed.’
‘Take me to your leader’s Twitter feed.’
‘They’re right. We really should do more for our elderly parents.’
‘They’re right. We really should do more for our elderly parents.’
‘I want to put on a brave face.’
‘I want to put on a brave face.’
‘But I don’t want all of this condensed into something as small as that.’
‘But I don’t want all of this condensed into something as small as that.’
‘Did you remember to lock up?’
‘Did you remember to lock up?’
‘If Tony Blair can make a comeback, there’s hope for us all!’
‘If Tony Blair can make a comeback, there’s hope for us all!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close