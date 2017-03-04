Greek or Roman crowds would have chased the SS-GB cast off the stage

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Ancient and modern

Greek or Roman crowds would have chased the SS-GB cast off the stage

Correctness and clarity and euphony were highly valued across the ancient world

4 March 2017

9:00 AM

4 March 2017

9:00 AM

In the audience-free world of TV, where ‘acting’ and visuals have become of far greater importance than the actual words, it is no surprise that mumbling has become the fashion. Any ancient Greek actor engaging in such self-indulgent behaviour would quickly learn all about it.

Tragedies and comedies were performed by masked actors, required both to speak and sing, and for the ‘choral’ parts to dance and sing to music, with a script that could veer linguistically from sublime limpidity to the most intense complexity.


As a result, the highest premium was placed on voice training and the correctness, clarity and euphony of the actor’s delivery. Technical incompetence was simply not accepted: an Athenian actor mumbling a part would have been booed, whistled at and hissed off to the accompaniment of drumming heels.

That did not mean the actor was insensitive to the demands of the role he was playing. Far from it. The actor Polus was famed for the skill with which he could depict Oedipus the king and a beggar; Aristotle commented on the need for the actor to be able to cover the full range of speech modes and to vary them to suit the character. What it did mean was that every actor was alert to the needs of the audience, and so his own chance of winning the acting prize.

This axiom applied across the ancient world. The 4th century bc orator Demosthenes might well have demurred at the sentiment that ‘one should judge actors by their words, orators by their good sense’. After one speech that resulting in him being hissed out of the assembly, he was approached by the actor Andronicus, who said that the speech was fine: it was the delivery that was poor. He then showed Demosthenes what he meant by performing the speech himself, from memory. Impressed, Demosthenes took him on. As a result, when Demosthenes was asked the first rule of rhetoric, he replied ‘Delivery.’ And the second? ‘Delivery.’ And the third? ‘Delivery.’

Aristotle said that visual effects had a part to play, but what really counted was the plot — the words on the page. An actor who can do no better than mumble would be better off keeping mum.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Buy high: Alpine property is still a sound investment above the snow line

Could the Rorschach tests spot a Nazi?

The many people I slept with in Spain

London Stock Exchange picked the wrong year for a pan-European merger

Cartoons

‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘That bleat’s going viral.’
‘That bleat’s going viral.’
‘I’ll have one gin and tonic after another, please, barman.’
‘I’ll have one gin and tonic after another, please, barman.’
‘We’re currently showing a selection of award-winning movies, plus some films you might actually want to see.’
‘We’re currently showing a selection of award-winning movies, plus some films you might actually want to see.’
‘My drain’s blocked. I think the Labour party might be down there.’
‘My drain’s blocked. I think the Labour party might be down there.’
‘Pinocchio, I have reason to believe you’re telling me fake news.’
‘Pinocchio, I have reason to believe you’re telling me fake news.’
‘I’ve got us a TV dinner, followed by an iPlayer dinner, followed by a Facebook dinner, followed by a Twitter dinner...’
‘I’ve got us a TV dinner, followed by an iPlayer dinner, followed by a Facebook dinner, followed by a Twitter dinner...’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close