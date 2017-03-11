How did we end up naming storms?

Naming the weather
Former BBC weatherman Bill Giles has said he’s fed up with storms being named.
— The practice of naming storms in the UK began with storm Abigail in October 2015, although some earlier storms, like Bertha in 2014, were the remnants of hurricanes already named in the US. The St Jude’s Day storm of 2013 took its name from the saint’s day on which it fell.
— The US National Hurricane Centre first named storms in 1950, when it started calling them by a phonetic alphabet: Able, Baker, Charlie etc. Three years later it switched to women’s names, starting with Alice, a damp squib with winds not exceeding 60mph. Its first male storm was Bob in 1979, a 65mph weakling.
— The practice began earlier in the Pacific; Australian meteorologist Clement Wragge was naming storms in the late 19th century..
Doing it for themselves
National Insurance contributions were to rise for the self-employed. Which industries have the most self-employment?
|Construction
|24% of workers
|Financial/business activities
|23%
|Wholesale, retail and motor trade
|9.1%
|Transport, storage, communication
|6.9%
|Manufacturing
|6.3%
|Social work
|6.1%
|Hotels/restaurants
|3.3%
|Education/health
|2.5%
Source: ONS
Diesel come, diesel go
Sales of diesel cars have fallen by 10 per cent following revelations about pollution. How did their numbers grow, in terms of a percentage of all cars sold?
|UK
|1990
|6.4%
|1995
|20%
|2000
|14%
|2005
|37%
|2010
|46%
|2015
|48%
|EU
|1990
|14%
|1995
|23%
|2000
|33%
|2005
|50%
|2010
|52%
|2015
|52%
Source: European Automobile Manufacturers’ Assocation
Playing snap
William Hague called for Theresa May to call a snap general election this spring, which would be just two years after the last election. Eight general elections have been called after shorter periods:
|1886
|6 months 24 days
|October 1974
|7 months 10 days
|1924
|10 months 23 days
|1831 and 1911
|11 months 16 days
|1923
|11 months 21 days
|1966
|17 months 15 days
|1951
|20 months 2 days
