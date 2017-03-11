Portrait of the week

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Portrait of the week

Portrait of the Week

11 March 2017

9:00 AM

11 March 2017

9:00 AM

Home

The Lords passed two amendments to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, voting by 358 to 256 to guarantee the residence rights after Brexit of EU nationals living in Britain, then by 366 to 268 to give Parliament ‘a meaningful vote’ on the final Brexit deal. Lord Heseltine was sacked as an adviser to the government for voting for the latter amendment. Jeremy Corbyn published details of his tax return, which showed a total income of £114,342 but proved puzzling because, according to the Labour party, the £27,192 received for his first seven months as leader of the opposition was included under pension and benefits income. Professor Stephen Hawking, the well-known physicist, said, ‘I regard Corbyn as a disaster,’ adding, ‘I think he should step down for the sake of the party.’ Transport for London set about building 400 houses in Greenwich in the hope of making more than £1 billion. The annual rate of house-price inflation fell to 5.1 per cent, against 10 per cent a year earlier.

Philip Hammond, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, presented the Budget in possession of higher than expected tax receipts. The Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast of growth this year, he said, had been revised from 1.4 to 2 per cent. He said the Budget provided a ‘strong, stable platform for Brexit’. National Insurance would go up for the self-employed. There was some business-rate relief for enterprises (specifically 90 per cent of pubs) hit by rises and £2 billion over three years for social care. He drew attention to new T-levels for technical education and funding for 110 new free schools. GP triage at A&E departments would get £100 million this winter.


Elections in Northern Ireland left the Democratic Unionists with 28 seats and Sinn Fein with 27, the SDLP with 12 and the Ulster Unionists with ten. The DUP, by falling below 30 seats, lost its power over the ‘petition of concern’ mechanism that has in the past acted like a veto. There were fears that same-sex marriage legislation might now be introduced. PSA, the owner of Peugeot and Citroën, agreed to buy GM’s European operations for £1.9 billion, including the Vauxhall factories at Ellesmere Port and Luton that employ 4,500 people. Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life agreed a merger that would create a fund manager overseeing assets worth £660 billion. The singer George Michael died aged 53 on Christmas day of natural causes, from heart and liver disease, a coroner found. Arsenal lost at home 5-1 to Bayern Munich in a Champions League game.

Abroad

President Trump issued a new executive order banning the entry of all refugees for 120 days and halting for 90 days entry to America for people from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — but excepting Iraq, which had been included in an order made in January and ruled unlawful in the courts. Earlier, Mr Trump had tweeted a message saying: ‘How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process.’ James Clapper, Mr Obama’s director of national intelligence, said: ‘I can deny it.’ WikiLeaks claimed that the CIA spied on people from inside television sets. Police in the Spanish province of Leon arrested a Romanian man in connection with the sudden simultaneous disappearance of 160 people after lunch in a restaurant in Ponferrada, leaving an unpaid bill of €9,000.

North Korea prevented all Malaysians (thought to number 11) from leaving the country and Malaysia angrily reciprocated against the 1,000 or so North Koreans there. This followed a postmortem finding that Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s ruler, had been killed by the VX nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur airport. North Korea launched four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into a Japanese area of sea. China cut its growth target to 6.5 per cent and increased its military spending by 7 per cent. Melbourne introduced lights in the shape of women in skirts at pedestrian crossings, to promote gender equality.

Thousands of civilians streamed out of Mosul as Iraqi forces took the main government offices there, while the Islamic State retained control of the old city. Jordan hanged ten convicted terrorists and five others found guilty of sexual crimes. Tristan Voorspuy, a former British army officer, was shot dead on his ranch in drought-afflicted Laikipia, Kenya, by pastoral herders. Peru recalled its ambassador to Venezuela after Venezuela’s foreign minister called Peru’s president a coward and a dog.       CSH

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

When Islam was synonymous with knowledge and erudition

What will you do in the gene-editing revolution?

Austerity has turned honest Greeks into criminals

How to survive grief — and be of comfort to others

Cartoons

‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
President Trump adopts a softer tone
President Trump adopts a softer tone
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
New presidential limo
New presidential limo
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘Come on my beauties!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close