There’s only one way for America to be safe now – join the war and win

From ‘The revelation of Germany to the United States’, 10 March 1917: Even if Mr Wilson stops short at his present stage, he has undeniably pulled the tiger’s tail. It cannot be expected that the tiger will forget this… if we were Americans we should be very much alarmed. We think we should want to make sure of killing the man-eater while the chances are good.
