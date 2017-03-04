Three mistakes to match the great Oscars mix-up

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Barometer

Three mistakes to match the great Oscars mix-up

Also in our Barometer column: tall men, London’s rough sleepers, and alternatives to flying round the Moon

4 March 2017

9:00 AM

4 March 2017

9:00 AM

And the losers are…

La La Land was mistakenly announced as winner of the Oscar for best picture before the error was corrected in favour of the film Moonlight. Some other announcements which went terribly wrong:
— In 2015 Miss Universe host Steve Harvey announced Miss Colombia as the winner. Two minutes after she had been crowned Harvey came back on stage to apologise that he had misread the card and in fact Miss Philippines had won.
— In January 2016 Heart FM newsreader Fiona Winchester mistakenly announced that David Cameron, then prime minister, had died, before correcting herself and saying that David Bowie had died.
— In December 2015 the FT announced that the European Central Bank had held interest rates. They had in fact been cut to 0.3 per cent. The FT quickly corrected its story, but not before the euro had surged.

Tall stories

Britain’s tallest man, actor Neil Fingleton, died of heart failure aged 36. He measured 7ft 7.4in. Are Britain’s tallest men getting taller? Some previous holders of the title (many of whom also died young):
— Angus MacAskill, 7ft 9in, died 1863 age 38.
— William Bradley 7ft 9in, d. 1820 age 33.
— John Middleton, 7ft 9in (also reported at 9ft 3in), d. 1623 age 45.
— Frederick Kempster, 7ft 8.5in (also reported at 8ft 4in), d. 1918 age 29.
— Edward Evans 7ft 8.5in, d. 1958 age 34.
— Christopher Greener, 7ft 6.2in, d. 2015 age 71.

Street view


Who sleeps rough in London?
59% are not UK nationals.
32% have served a prison sentence.
10% have been in care.
8% have been in the armed forces.
Source: London Assembly

Why ask for the Moon?

Two space tourists have put down a deposit for a trip around the Moon next year for $80m each. How else could you spend that sort of money on a holiday?
— You could spend three nights each at the Lake Palace, Udaipur, the Umaid Bhawan Palace Jodhpur and the Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, every year for the next 60 years.
— You could take 50 people on a ‘Passport to 50’ deal, travelling in a private Boeing 767 to 20 cities in 20 days — and then repeat the trip five times.
— A family of four could stay at the New Style Shoreline Hotel at Butlins, Bognor Regis, for the next 1,923 years.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

HR Manager
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

Buy high: Alpine property is still a sound investment above the snow line

Could the Rorschach tests spot a Nazi?

The many people I slept with in Spain

London Stock Exchange picked the wrong year for a pan-European merger

Cartoons

‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘That bleat’s going viral.’
‘That bleat’s going viral.’
‘I’ll have one gin and tonic after another, please, barman.’
‘I’ll have one gin and tonic after another, please, barman.’
‘We’re currently showing a selection of award-winning movies, plus some films you might actually want to see.’
‘We’re currently showing a selection of award-winning movies, plus some films you might actually want to see.’
‘My drain’s blocked. I think the Labour party might be down there.’
‘My drain’s blocked. I think the Labour party might be down there.’
‘Pinocchio, I have reason to believe you’re telling me fake news.’
‘Pinocchio, I have reason to believe you’re telling me fake news.’
‘I’ve got us a TV dinner, followed by an iPlayer dinner, followed by a Facebook dinner, followed by a Twitter dinner...’
‘I’ve got us a TV dinner, followed by an iPlayer dinner, followed by a Facebook dinner, followed by a Twitter dinner...’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close