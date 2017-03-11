What I did on International Women’s Day

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

The Spectator from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Rod Liddle

What I did on International Women’s Day

I tried to think of something I had done to help advance the cause but came up short, sad to say

(Photo: Getty)

11 March 2017

9:00 AM

11 March 2017

9:00 AM

It was International Women’s Day on Wednesday of this last week. The Guardian had enjoined its readers to send in reports of what they had done to advance the struggle, or how they had been in some way oppressed by men — perhaps raped, or talked to as if they were stupid, or looked at a little coldly when they squirted breast milk over fellow diners at The Ivy. I tried to think of something I had done for the cause but came up short, sad to say.

So instead I tried to show solidarity by spending a substantial amount of International Women’s Day looking at a photograph of Emma Watson’s tits. The actress is a radical feminist campaigner and has even been given some kind of role at the United Nations to advance the cause of female liberation across the globe. Presumably as part of this drive to stop men regarding women as sex objects, Emma got her tits out for Vanity Fair.

I have to say, I heartily approve. They seemed to me attractive and exquisitely English breasts. Far superior, in my opinion, to the bulbous, vulgar, artificially enhanced cantaloupes which adhere to many American actresses — especially those who appear in films towards the lower end of the market. Emma’s were modest, but not too modest. They were not in your face, but at the same time nor were they invisible. They eschewed the rather plastic perkiness which you see in many women’s breasts these days: in short, they were self-possessed and confident breasts, neither thrusting nor yet cowed.


I suspect that, had he studied them with the same diligence I studied them, even Professor Dumbledore would have got a bit excited. Except that we learned by about book nine of the Harry Potter series — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Irredeemable Bollocks or whatever it was called — that Dumbledore batted for the other side, so perhaps he wouldn’t. The poor professor had his new sexual orientation stapled on to him by his creator J.K. Rowling when it was politically expedient to do so, and henceforth one imagined him lusting after Severus Snape or maybe some of the more amenable house elves. Anyway, well done to Emma, and congratulations on a fine pair of baps.

She has been criticised for undermining the cause by this latest photoshoot, but I do not see any contradiction, even if in the past she has said things about other female performers — such as Beyoncé — appearing in states of undress. Quite the contrary: I think the feminist cause would be advanced enormously if Emma went further and decided to show us all what my 11-year-old daughter refers to as her ‘front bottom’. There are plenty of publications or websites which would be happy to accommodate her in this, many of them emanating from Russia.

Having exhausted myself with Emma’s tits, I metaphorically hosed myself down by studying an article written by a man called Bill Giles, who was once very familiar to us as a weatherman on the telly. Bill existed in a time before that law got passed which said that every weatherman has to be gay and should talk to us as if we were five-year-old children. He turned up every evening looking kind of normal, and told us if it was going to rain tomorrow, or maybe if it was going to be a bit windy. He did not tell us that we ought to root out our Wellington boots or galoshes, or instruct us to stay at home or –during periods of pleasant sunshine — insist that if we dared venture outside at any point without adequate covering then the melanomas would multiply on our skin and eventually metastatise throughout our bodies, leading to painful chemotherapy followed by certain death. He did not tell us not to go to work or not to use the roads. He did not try to scare the shit out of us by insisting that Storm Hermione was on its way and millions of people would die, when all that happened later was that a mild breeze slightly discombobulated some but not all of our garden ornaments. Bill came from a better, more intelligent time. Bill and that man with the lugubrious moustache, Michael Fish. And that other one called John Kettley, who had a silly song written about him which reached number 21 in the charts in 1988.

Giles wrote a piece which was effectively telling the weathermen to calm down a bit. It is absolutely true that they have turned into a legion of immaculately turned-out bed-wetters, pirouetting beside their little maps and shrieking at us that the world is about to end. There are too many severe weather warnings, was the gist of Bill’s argument. To the extent that really severe warnings go unheeded, because we have become inured to them all and so take no notice whatsoever.

This seems to me so obvious as to be virtually incontestable; even mediocre weather these days requires some sort of fatuous advice from the perennially panicked gobs-on-sticks. Perhaps it is a reaction to Michael Fish’s famous failure to predict the Great Storm of 1987, which was a genuine extreme weather event. Or perhaps it is the Met Office attempting to shoehorn its climate-change ideology into every evening forecast: the weather is getting more and more extreme, a consequence of global warming. Either way, I wish they’d shut up. Giles is right. The weather forecasts have become a nightly hissy fit, an injunction to panic.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , , ,
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s Choice

When Islam was synonymous with knowledge and erudition

What will you do in the gene-editing revolution?

Austerity has turned honest Greeks into criminals

How to survive grief — and be of comfort to others

Cartoons

‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Sorry, we’re not looking for anyone at the moment.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
‘Oh no — he’s turned into a real boy.’
President Trump adopts a softer tone
President Trump adopts a softer tone
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now, now, you know that’s your brother’s daddy. And he’s your sister’s daddy. Your daddy will visit us tomorrow.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
‘Now we’re behind him let’s push him over.’
New presidential limo
New presidential limo
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘It’s just a front. It’s actually Waterstones.’
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet?
‘Come on my beauties!’
‘Come on my beauties!’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close