Simon Hoggart

Christmas Mixed Case

12 December 2013 4:00 am

This is our positively final offer of the year, and the famed old St James merchants, Berry Bros. & Rudd,…

December Wine Club

5 December 2013 4:00 am

A good wine, as I say in my book Life’s Too Short To Drink Bad Wine (now in a new,…

November Mini-Bar

21 November 2013 11:15 am

Graham Mitchell, who calls himself the Wine Explorer, comes from one of England’s leading wine families. His great-grandfather had a…

November Wine Club

7 November 2013 4:00 am

As a highly trained economist I know the rule: you can tell how fast a recession is lifting by the…

October Mini-Bar

24 October 2013 4:00 am

This month’s mini-bar is from the estimable Yapp Bros, who specialise in fossicking out first-rate wines, often from small vineyards,…

October Wine Club

10 October 2013 4:00 am

An offer made by FromVineyardsDirect is always exciting, which is why FVD is one of our bestselling merchants. Their list…

September Mini-Bar

26 September 2013 4:00 am

It’s a curious fact that the recession has increased sales of the more expensive wines. Merchants put this down to…

Drinks Supplement Offer

19 September 2013 4:00 am

Welcome back to Berry Bros. & Rudd, the unfeasibly posh wine merchants in St James’s, London. They left The Spectator…

September Wine Club

12 September 2013 4:00 am

The magazine The Drinks Business recently published a list of the ten most annoying descriptions of wine. I agree with…

August Mini-Bar

29 August 2013 9:00 am

Four wines, four different countries, four different grapes. All these come from Adnams of Southwold, the -admirable brewers, who also…

August Wine Club

17 August 2013 9:00 am

This month we have the first full offer from Swig, the adventurous young merchants from west London. You wouldn’t go…

August Mini-Bar

1 August 2013 9:00 am

Mark Cronshaw at The Wine Company of Colchester has helped me assemble half a dozen luscious wines. They are pricier…

July Wine Club

20 July 2013 9:00 am

Recent American research shows, as if we didn’t know, that wine tasting is unreliable and scatter-brained. Wines that taste feeble…

July Mini-Bar

6 July 2013 9:00 am

Gordon Ramsay is a terrible fraud. Friends of ours lived near him, and one Christmas their little boy made mince…

June Wine Club

22 June 2013 9:00 am

The other day I was chatting to Mimi Avery, of the famous Bristol wine importing firm. She said that she…

June mini-bar

6 June 2013 9:00 am

I was lucky enough to attend the 650th anniversary dinner for the Vintners’ Company last month. Some of the greatest…

May Wine Club

25 May 2013 9:00 am

Corney & Barrow are proud to have the royal warrant, meaning that they provide the Palace with some of the…

May Mini-bar

8 May 2013 3:00 pm

The prices of the top Bordeaux reds are down this year, though you can still pay hundreds of pounds a…

April Wine Club

25 April 2013 9:00 am

I have been enjoying Growing Up in Restaurants by James Pembroke (Quartet), which is largely autobiographical, but also covers the history…

April Mini-bar

11 April 2013 9:00 am

These are some of the most luscious wines I’ve ever offered to readers. They are all Spanish, from The Haciendas…

March Wine Bar

27 March 2013 9:00 am

The other day I had one of those awkward moments. We were guests at dinner. ‘You’re a wine writer!’ said…

March Mini-bar

14 March 2013 9:00 am

Adam Brett-Smith of Corney & Barrow says this offer contains two of the least expensive fine wines in the world.…

March Wine Club

28 February 2013 9:00 am

An excellent selection of European wines this week from Private Cellar, the first-rate East Anglian merchants who sell loads of…

February Mini-bar

21 February 2013 9:00 am

The annual offer of Château Musar is here, and The Wine Company of  Colchester has again given us some very…

February Mini-bar

13 February 2013 2:46 pm

Around twice a year, I visit the Swig world HQ (an office in Chiswick, west London) and taste some of…

